Skip to main content

Spurs vs. Thunder Injury Report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OUT, Josh Richardson Update

The San Antonio Spurs will have one less All-Star to worry about when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night.

On the path toward ending their eight-game losing streak, the San Antonio Spurs might've just dodged a bullet.

Ahead of their road matchup Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, OKC star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been downgraded to out due to a hip injury. He had been listed as questionable on Tuesday's injury report.

As for the Spurs - who will already be without defensive anchors in Jakob Poeltl and Jeremy Sochan - sharpshooting guard Josh Richardson has also been downgraded to out due to an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for the past three games.

With Gilgeous-Alexander absent, the Spurs will now shift defensive focus toward OKC guard Josh Giddey, who is capable of carving up San Antonio's league-worst defense with timely scoring and high-IQ passes.

But it'll be difficult for the Thunder to replicate the MVP-like numbers that Gilgeous-Alexander has posted this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander is fixing to run away with the Most Improved Player Award and could receive a few MVP votes if he keeps up his current play. SGA is averaging an impressive 31 points per game this season, good for third in the league behind only Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (33.1) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (31.4). He also leads the Thunder in assists (6.1) and steals (1.7).

While shooting an impressive 50.6 percent from the field despite his usage, SGA has failed to reach the 30-point mark just five times this season, a true testament of his heavy, yet efficient offensive responsibility.

But the Spurs will now have a chance to close out November with a victory after posting just one win in the month.

OKC (8-13) and San Antonio (6-15) tip-off at 7 p.m. CT from Paycom Center.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.

shai gilgeous-alexander 432
News

Spurs vs. Thunder Injury Report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OUT, Josh Richardson Update

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19227687
News

Spurs vs. Thunder GAMEDAY: Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Suit Up?

By Zach Dimmitt
SGA
News

Spurs Look to Slow Down Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid MVP-Like Season

By Zach Dimmitt
tre jones 11
News

Tre Jones Cementing Himself as Point Guard of Spurs' Future

By Riley Sheppard
Alize Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs to Sign G League Standout Alize Johnson to 1-Year Deal

By Grant Afseth
keldon johnson 4332
News

Spurs' Keldon Johnson Explains His 'Rough Patches' Amid Brutal Shooting Stretch

By Zach Dimmitt
Victor Wembanyama
News

NBA Power Rankings: Spurs Back on Wembanyama Watch?

By Jeremy Brener
pop lebron
News

Spurs ‘Fantastic’ in Losses to LeBron’s Lakers, Says Pop - Here’s Why

By Mike Fisher
Zach Collins, San Antonio Spurs
News

Zach Collins Plans to Appeal Flagrant Foul From Elbowing Russell Westbrook

By Grant Afseth