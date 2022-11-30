Spurs vs. Thunder Injury Report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OUT, Josh Richardson Update

The San Antonio Spurs will have one less All-Star to worry about when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night.

On the path toward ending their eight-game losing streak, the San Antonio Spurs might've just dodged a bullet.

Ahead of their road matchup Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, OKC star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been downgraded to out due to a hip injury. He had been listed as questionable on Tuesday's injury report.

As for the Spurs - who will already be without defensive anchors in Jakob Poeltl and Jeremy Sochan - sharpshooting guard Josh Richardson has also been downgraded to out due to an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for the past three games.

With Gilgeous-Alexander absent, the Spurs will now shift defensive focus toward OKC guard Josh Giddey, who is capable of carving up San Antonio's league-worst defense with timely scoring and high-IQ passes.

But it'll be difficult for the Thunder to replicate the MVP-like numbers that Gilgeous-Alexander has posted this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander is fixing to run away with the Most Improved Player Award and could receive a few MVP votes if he keeps up his current play. SGA is averaging an impressive 31 points per game this season, good for third in the league behind only Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (33.1) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (31.4). He also leads the Thunder in assists (6.1) and steals (1.7).

While shooting an impressive 50.6 percent from the field despite his usage, SGA has failed to reach the 30-point mark just five times this season, a true testament of his heavy, yet efficient offensive responsibility.

But the Spurs will now have a chance to close out November with a victory after posting just one win in the month.

OKC (8-13) and San Antonio (6-15) tip-off at 7 p.m. CT from Paycom Center.

