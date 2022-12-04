Spurs vs. Suns GAMEDAY: Injury Report, How to Watch & Facing Devin Booker's Historic Pace

The San Antonio Spurs host the Phoenix Suns in a late afternoon meeting on Sunday.

The San Antonio Spurs will have to put together quite an effort to snap a 10-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon when they host the Phoenix Suns at the AT&T Center.

San Antonio (6-17) suffered its latest defeat at the hands of Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The Spurs fell 117-99 after it was announced before tip-off that coach Gregg Popovich would miss at least two games due to a medical procedure.

Phoenix (15-7) is currently the No. 1 team in the Western Conference but is coming off a tight 122-121 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Still, the Suns have All-Star guard Devin Booker, who has scored at least 40 points in the past three games. This included a 51-point performance that saw Booker reach the illustrious scoring mark in just three quarters during a 132-113 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

To have any chance at an upset, the Spurs will need to limit Booker while relying on ample bench production due to injuries.

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Blake Wesley - OUT (MCL Sprain), Jakob Poeltl - OUT (right knee bruise), Jeremy Sochan - OUT (right quad contusion), Dominick Barlow - OUT (G-League), Doug McDermott - Doubtful (ankle), Josh Richardson - Questionable (ankle), Romeo Langford - Questionable (back)

INJURY REPORT (Suns): TBD

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (6-17), Phoenix Suns (15-7)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Suns -9.5

NEXT UP: The Spurs will host the Houston Rockets on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

FINAL WORD: Spurs assistant coach Brett Brown on loss vs. Pelicans

“That locker room is amazing,” he said. “Those guys are high-character young men that just want to get better.”

