Live Updates: Spurs Prepare for Road Battle with Clippers Sans Gregg Popovich
The San Antonio Spurs will look to improve to a winning record Monday evening as they take on the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome for the first time of the year.
The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in what promises to be an exciting matchup.
The Spurs will be without head coach Gregg Popovich, who is currently dealing with health issues, and assistant coach Mitch Johnson will step in to lead the team. The Spurs are off to a 3-3 start this season, while the Los Angeles Clippers find themselves at 2-4.
With tipoff an hour away, stay tuned below for live updates from San Antonio Spurs On SI.
Pregame:
- Spurs opt for the same starting lineup as their previous two games: Chris Paul, Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama.
- Gregg Popovich's absence was declared "indefinite" as Mitch Johnson will step as the interim coach once again.
