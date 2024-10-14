Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Youngsters to Watch in Preseason: Who’s Impressing, Who’s Not?

The preseason is in full swing for Gregg Popovich’s Spurs, and some players are already standing out while others are struggling to find their footing.

Mathey Gibson

Oct 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs are ushering in a new era, with a host of promising young talent making their mark during the preseason.

With franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama leading the charge, several rookies and second-year players are striving to prove they can be integral parts of the Spurs' future.

Here’s a breakdown of how these players are performing, who’s standing out, and who’s still finding their rhythm.

Victor Wembanyama: The Future Is Now

Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and head coach Gregg Popovich speak during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Preseason Stats:

  • Games Played: 1
  • Minutes Per Game: 23.1
  • Points Per Game: 11.0
  • Rebounds Per Game: 4.0
  • Field Goal %: 26.7%
  • Blocks Per Game: 4.0

The No. 1 overall pick is the face of the franchise and has already started to showcase his insane potential.

Despite a subpar shooting performance in his preaseson debut (4-of-15), Wembanyama dominated defensively, collecting nine rebounds, three blocks, and altering numerous shots.

His physical presence in the paint and ability to stretch the floor at 7-foot-4 are going to be game-changers for the Spurs in the future.

The Spurs are being cautious with his minutes, but his impact on both ends of the floor is undeniable. While the shooting will come, especially from beyond the arc, Wembanyama’s defensive versatility makes him a cornerstone for years to come.

No one is worried about his development after an otherworldly rookie season, and his preseason performance only reinforces his status as the future of the franchise.

Stephon Castle: Ready to Make an Impact

Oct 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Preseason Stats:

  • Games Played: 3
  • Minutes Per Game: 19.9
  • Points Per Game: 11.0
  • Rebounds Per Game: 2.0
  • Assists Per Game: 3.3
  • Field Goal %: 52.6%
  • Three-Point %: 42.9%
  • Free Throw %: 71.4%

Stephon Castle, the Spurs’ No. 4 overall pick, has been one of the most exciting and promising players this preseason.

The 6-foot-6 guard has displayed an impressive combination of size, playmaking, and shooting ability.

He’s averaging 11 points, three assists, and shooting over 50% from the field. Castle’s ability to drive to the basket and finish through contact stands out, and his court vision is already advanced for his age.

What makes Castle even more intriguing is his defensive potential. He has the length and agility to guard multiple positions, which is a valuable asset for the Spurs as they look to build a two-way team.

The athleticism and versatility are there for Castle to step into a starting role sooner rather than later, potentially partnering with Chris Paul in the backcourt.

He should be one of the primary contributors this season, with room for significant growth.

Riley Minix: A Surprising UDFA Contributor

Oct 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Riley Minix (27) drives past Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Preseason Stats:

  • Games Played: 3
  • Minutes Per Game: 7.8
  • Points Per Game: 7.7
  • Rebounds Per Game: 2.0
  • Field Goal %: 66.7%
  • Three-Point %: 57.1%

Riley Minix is a bit of a wild card. He’s made the most of his limited minutes, averaging 7.7 points per game on an efficient 67% shooting from the field.

While Minix may not have the high-profile pedigree of other rookies, he’s been a productive surprise, showing that he can contribute on both ends of the floor.

His three-point shooting has been particularly impressive, hitting over 50% from beyond the arc.

The question remains whether Minix can sustain this level of production and if he can carve out a spot on the roster. His strong preseason play could earn him a role as a deep bench option or even a rotational piece if he continues to develop.

The Spurs will likely keep an eye on him, as he could prove to be a valuable asset for a team in need of contributors.

Harrison Ingram: A Rookie Still Finding His Way

Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Ingram (55) gestures after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Thomas & Mack Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Preseason Stats:

  • Games Played: 3
  • Minutes Per Game: 7.9
  • Points Per Game: 1.3
  • Rebounds Per Game: 3.0
  • Field Goal %: 40%
  • Three-Point %: 0%

The second-round pick from North Carolina, Harrison Ingram, is showing promise but also struggles.

His scoring has been limited (1.3 points per game), and he’s yet to find any rhythm as a shooter, especially from three-point range.

At 6-foot-7, Ingram has the size and defensive versatility that could make him a solid contributor in the future. However, he lacks the elite athleticism to make an immediate impact, which is why he may spend time developing his game in the G League with the Austin Spurs.

While Ingram’s offense has been underwhelming, his defensive awareness and rebounding—especially for a wing—are worth noting.

The Spurs will likely give him time to grow, but he’s not likely to be a major factor in the rotation this season.

Sidy Cissoko: Still Struggling to Find His Groove

Apr 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich gives direction to guard Sidy Cissoko (25) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Stats:

  • Games Played: 3
  • Minutes Per Game: 15.3
  • Points Per Game: 3.3
  • Rebounds Per Game: 3.0
  • Field Goal %: 40%
  • Three-Point %: 25%

Sidy Cissoko, once considered one of the more intriguing young prospects, has had a rough preseason.

He has shown defensive flashes with his length and athleticism, but offensively, he’s yet to make the necessary leap.

His shooting has been inefficient (40% from the field and just 25% from three), and he’s struggled to create for himself or others.

Cissoko’s defensive potential remains his greatest strength, but the offense is holding him back.

Given the Spurs' depth and focus on development, he could be a candidate for more time in the G League unless he can make a strong push during the regular season.

