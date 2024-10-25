Spurs Starter, Friday, October 25, 2024: What's This of a Kawhi Leonard Lawsuit?
Happy Friday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your evening Spurs Starter.
The San Antonio Spurs dropped their season opener on the road against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night, and while there was plenty to take away, some of the attention surrounding the young team was far from American Airlines Center.
WATCH: Spurs Come Up Short Against Dallas in Season Opener
First reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, a lawsuit made by ex-Spur Kawhi Leonard's personal trainer Randy Shelton against the LA Clippers surfaced Thursday, claiming that the trainer was wrongfully terminated by the franchise for voicing concerns over Leonard receiving unsafe and illegal medical treatment.
Shelton was terminated in July 2023, but outlined in the lawsuit that his issues with the Clippers stem back to when Leonard suffered a torn ACL in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. After successful surgery, Shelton explained that Leonard's ideal timeline for recovery would last 730 days, which the franchise deemed "unacceptable."
The result was a rushed return and a failure to follow a plan agreed upon by Leonard and the team in the next season — the fallout of which was Shelton's termination and now lawsuit.
Also of note, Shelton — who has worked with Leonard since his time at San Diego State — claimed that the Clippers' front office attempted to find out more about Leonard and his medical history with intent to pursue him, dating back to 2017 during Leonard's final season with the Spurs.
As far as tampering goes, not much is known about the validity of Shelton's statements, nor the potential ramifications, but the NBA has been made aware and is launching an investigation into the matter, per a league spokesperson.
Now, onto the headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: CHRIS PAUL RE-ESTABLISHING VETERAN PRESENCE WITH SPURS
Between an aspiring point guard in Stephon Castle and a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul has plenty to work with in San Antonio, and it seems he's already taken advantage.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. WATCH: ANALYZING THE SPURS' DEPTH ON LOCKED ON SPURS
The San Antonio Spurs are still centered around Victor Wembanyama, but who else makes up their depth?
Check out the latest episode of Locked On Spurs with KENS5's Jeff Garcia:
3. LOOK: SPURS FALL IN SEASON OPENER AS WEMBANYAMA STRUGGLES
The San Antonio Spurs couldn’t keep up with the Dallas Mavericks, falling 120-109 despite a late push from their bench.
Read the full story at the link above.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Everyone can't do what Becky is doing. She is very special."- Gregg Popovich on Becky Hammon
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 26, 2002: Traded Erick Barkley to Chicago and cash considerations for future considerations.
THE CLOSER
