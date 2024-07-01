Spurs Starter, Monday, July 1, 2024: San Antonio Makes 1st Offseason Splash With Chris Paul
The idea of the San Antonio Spurs adding talent through the offseason — aside from the NBA Draft — had long-been speculated. Whether the young team would pursue an up-and-coming star or a true veteran was one of the major questions, especially.
Sunday evening, both of those ideas were addressed.
The Spurs spoke with Chris Paul and came to terms for the 19-year point guard to join the Silver & Black on a one-year, $11 million deal, which is eligible to be officially signed on July 6 at 12:01 p.m.
Paul no longer puts up the numbers he used to in his prime, but he brings a strong locker room presence and mentoring voice for both Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, the Spurs' rookie point guard from UConn. Whatever time he does spend on the court is a bonus, as he'll be able to truly direct an offense of young stars and show them the ropes.
The point guard had been linked to San Antonio on previous occasions, including last offseason and trade deadline, but those rumors were never fleshed out. Now, the Spurs have officially landed him.
The "Point God" is officially a Spur.
Here are some other headlines:
THE NEWS
The San Antonio Spurs' 2024 NBA Draft was telling regarding the direction the young team is choosing to take to improve, and for multiple reasons.
French prospect Zaccharie Risacher being taken No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Hawks marked the second straight season a Frenchman was taken tops, and the beginning of a new era of France-made NBA talent.
The San Antonio Spurs have the resources to make a big push this offseason, but whether or not they will is still in the air. That being said, they'd be remiss to not at least explore the fire sale happening in Atlanta.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the three profiles of the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Nuñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
THE SCHEDULE
There are still over 100 days until opening night of the 2024-25 season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. Before even pre-season — which one of their games is already known to be against the Miami Heat — the Spurs will head to Sacramento to participate in the Kings' annual California Classic.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for that tournament, as well as the NBA's annual 2K25 Summer League held in Las Vegas:
California Classic
Jul. 6 - Spurs vs. Hornets (Tipoff 7:30 p.m.)
Jul. 7 - Spurs @ Kings (Tipoff 9 p.m.)
Jul. 9 - Spurs vs. China (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
2K25 Summer League
Jul. 13 - Spurs @ Trail Blazers (Tipoff 8 p.m.)
Jul. 14 - Spurs @ Hawks (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Jul. 16 - Spurs vs. Pelicans (Tipoff 9:30 p.m.)
Jul. 19 - Spurs vs. 76ers (Tipoff 7:30 p.m.)
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- Paul George Informs Clippers of Plan to Leave Team
- Klay Thompson, Warriors Expected to Part Ways in Free Agency
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Leaves Nuggets, Signs With Magic
- James Harden Returns to LA On 2-Year Deal
- Russell Westbrook, Nuggets Have 'Mutual Interest' in Pairing
THE CLOSER
