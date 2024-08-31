Spurs Starter, Saturday, August 31, 2024: Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Shines in Offseason Runs
Happy Saturday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your evening Spurs Starter.
The offseason is raging on for the San Antonio Spurs with now less than a month until media day on Sept. 30, and each player is continuing to put in work on the court — Stephon Castle being no exception.
In a recent video, the Spurs' fourth-overall draft pick was seen, in team shorts, no less, getting runs in and showing flashes of his shiftiness with ball-in-hand.
Castle will be expected to take on ball-handling responsibilities alongside Victor Wembanyama next season, and while a few offseason videos aren't substitute for actual practice and game performances, it is promising to see the guard confortable at the helm of an offense.
READ MORE: Who's the Mentor-Mentee Duo to Watch in San Antonio?
If that does continue as the Spurs ramp up their preparation for the regular season, it just might help push the team further along in their trek toward contending in the Western Conference.
1. READ: JEREMY SOCHAN UNHARMED AFTER CRASHING PORSCHE ON TEXAS HIGHWAY
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan was involved in a car accident last weekend when his lime green Porsche 911 collided with a guard rail on a Texas highway. Luckily, he was unharmed.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. READ: SPURS HOPEFUL SIDY CISSOKO EVOLVES NEXT SEASON
Talent alone can only take you so far. Development is key, and for San Antonio Spurs wing Sidy Cissoko, time is critical. The No. 44 overall pick in last year’s draft has some significant work ahead of him.
Read the full story at the link above.
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
There are 52 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- Anthony Edwards Receives Praiseful Moniker From Kevin Durant
- TNT Files Lawsuit Against NBA For Breaching Contract
- LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul Reportedly Opposed Trade to GSW
- Ex-Grizzlies Star Tony Allen Reveals Comical Exchange With Steph Curry
- Carmelo Anthony Speaks On Jayson Tatum's Olympic Benching
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
