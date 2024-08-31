Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Saturday, August 31, 2024: Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Shines in Offseason Runs

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft & more.

Matt Guzman

Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) is fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Alex Reese (64) during the second quarter at Thomas & Mack Center.
Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) is fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Alex Reese (64) during the second quarter at Thomas & Mack Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Happy Saturday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your evening Spurs Starter.

The offseason is raging on for the San Antonio Spurs with now less than a month until media day on Sept. 30, and each player is continuing to put in work on the court — Stephon Castle being no exception.

In a recent video, the Spurs' fourth-overall draft pick was seen, in team shorts, no less, getting runs in and showing flashes of his shiftiness with ball-in-hand.

Castle will be expected to take on ball-handling responsibilities alongside Victor Wembanyama next season, and while a few offseason videos aren't substitute for actual practice and game performances, it is promising to see the guard confortable at the helm of an offense.

READ MORE: Who's the Mentor-Mentee Duo to Watch in San Antonio?

If that does continue as the Spurs ramp up their preparation for the regular season, it just might help push the team further along in their trek toward contending in the Western Conference.

Until then, here are some headlines:

THE NEWS

1. READ: JEREMY SOCHAN UNHARMED AFTER CRASHING PORSCHE ON TEXAS HIGHWAY

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan was involved in a car accident last weekend when his lime green Porsche 911 collided with a guard rail on a Texas highway. Luckily, he was unharmed.

Read the full story at the link above.

2. READ: SPURS HOPEFUL SIDY CISSOKO EVOLVES NEXT SEASON

Talent alone can only take you so far. Development is key, and for San Antonio Spurs wing Sidy Cissoko, time is critical. The No. 44 overall pick in last year’s draft has some significant work ahead of him.

Read the full story at the link above.

San Antonio Spurs guard Sidy Cissoko (25) warms up before a game against the Denver Nuggets at Moody Center.
Mar 15, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Sidy Cissoko (25) warms up before a game against the Denver Nuggets at Moody Center. / Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

THE DRAFT

Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:

Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle

Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez

Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram

THE SCHEDULE

There are 52 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.

Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:

San Antonio Spurs Preseason

Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets

Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

THE CLOSER

Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Thursday.

Published
Matt Guzman

