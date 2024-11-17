Spurs Starter, Saturday, November 16, 2024: Chris Paul Reaches 12,000 Career Assists
Friday evening, the San Antonio Spurs came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers in a contest featuring nine lead changes and a near 30-point performance from Victor Wembanyama, but while the Silver & Black were on the wrong side of the record books for the evening, Chris Paul was a different story.
The 20-year veteran, finding Wembanyama on a lob dunk, notched assist No. 12,000 on his career, joining John Stockton and Jason Kidd as the only three players in NBA history to reach the milestone.
"To be second behind John Stockton," Paul said, "(it's) really cool."
Paul now sits 91 assists behind Kidd and has quite a ways to go if he aims to catch Stockton, though that's not atop his mind. Instead, he'll continue playing his brand of basketball in San Antonio as the Spurs continue to play for a Play-In tournament berth.
"Hooping," as he calls it.
Now, onto the headlines.
THE NEWS
1. READ: NO MATTER THE VOICE, POPOVICH'S IMPACT LOOMS
The San Antonio Spurs provided an update on Gregg Popovich's health Wednesday morning, leaving the timeline for his return uncertain but his immediate status optimistic.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. LOOK: SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO GREGG POPOVICH NEWS
On Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs revealed that Popovich suffered a stroke on November 2, addressing questions regarding his absence.
Read the full story at the link above.
3. READ: WEMBANYAMA MAKES HISTORY WITH 50-POINT PERFORMANCE
The San Antonio Spurs, spearheaded by Victor Wembanyama's 50-point performance, held on against the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. Beyond the win, the 20-year-old also made history in a few regards.
Read the full story at the link above.
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- Spurs at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. Central
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Sometimes being quiet and letting the player play is much more important than trying to be Mr. Coach ... I think as time evolves and you get older in the business, you figure out what’s really important. You don’t waste time trying to make people what they’re not going to be.”- Gregg Popovich
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
November 16, 1976: Acquired Mack Calvin from the L.A. Lakers.
November 16, 2015: Tim Duncan recorded his 2,955th career block moving into fifth place on the NBA’s all-time blocks list. With the rejection against Portland, Duncan also passed David Robinson to become San Antonio’s all-time franchise leader in blocks.
THE CLOSER
