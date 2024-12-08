Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Sunday, December 8, 2024: Zach Collins Fined $35,000 for 'Obscene Gesture'

Matt Guzman

Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) dunks in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center.
Happy Sunday, Por Vida fans! Welcome back to your afternoon Spurs Starter.

The San Antonio Spurs were slightly more shorthanded than they expected to be Friday evening during their bout with the Sacramento Kings, and not because of a late scratch.

With 9:07 to play in the second quarter, Spurs veteran center Zach Collins was assessed his third foul of the night, which led to some choice words for referee Michael Smith and a pair of technicals that ultimately sent Collins to the locker room for the game.

Before he made his way off the floor, however, Collins made the most of his ejection with a middle finger gesture aimed at Smith. But he also payed a pretty penny for it.

Announced by the NBA Saturday, Collins was fined $35,000 for the "obscene gesture," but no further punishment was outlined. That was left to San Antonio's acting coach Mitch Johnson, who explained Sunday that the team "stands by" Collins.

"We missed Zach for a portion of the game," Johnson said. "We need everybody."

Collins will be back in the lineup Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans — this time alongside Victor Wembanyama, who is likely to make his return after missing two straight games.

Now, on to the headlines:

The News

1. READ: What’s Wrong with the Spurs? Breaking Down Their Sudden Slump

The Spurs have dropped three straight games and remain winless in December. What’s going wrong with the team?

2. READ: Which Spurs Players Could Be Headed to the All-Star Team?

Superstar center Victor Wembanyama seems like a lock for the All-Star Game, but who else from the Spurs could join him?

3. READ: 'Super Easy': 2-Way Rookie Riley Minix Shining Early with Austin Spurs

Riley Minix has spent a majority of his rookie season in Austin with the San Antonio Spurs' G League affiliate, but he hasn't altered his mindset, work ethic or play style. So far, that's paid off.

Today's Schedule

Sunday vs. Pelicans | 6 p.m. CT on Fan Duel Sports Network

The Full Schedule

The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

Around the NBA

Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:

Quote of the Day

“I've never gotten too high or too low. It only messes you up.”

Tim Duncan

This Day in Spurs History

December 8, 2022: Keldon Johnson scored 32 points as the Spurs snapped an 11-game losing streak by beating the Rockets 118-109

The Closer

