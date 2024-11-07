Spurs Starter, Thursday, November 7, 2024: Stephon Castle Notches Career High Steals at Rockets
Happy Thursday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
The San Antonio Spurs dropped their second straight game for the second time of the season Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, marking the third game between the two teams in two weeks.
Lots of numbers. There were plenty on Houston's side of things as well, as seven Rockets finished in double figures in what ended up being a blowout. One of the bright spots of the evening, however, came from the Spurs' defensive anchors.
Victor Wembanyama tallied three blocks, Sandro Mamukelashvili added a pair of his own and Stephon Castle — who earned his first start in Jeremy Sochan's absence — nabbed a career-high three steals.
"He's a mature young man," Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson said of Castle. "He's serious in his appraoch and his termperment. It's hard for young guys in this league, (but) he doesn't get too high or too low."
Though he struggled offensively, that was evident Wednesday evening. And he's got likely another few games to continue to prove himself in an expanded role.
Now, onto the headlines.
THE NEWS
Out since Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's health concern may be more serious than previously thought.
The San Antonio Spurs never found their offensive touch as they were blown out by the Houston Rockets Wednesday evening, marking their second straight loss.
On Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs received tough news. So, where do they turn now?
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- Thursday, Nov. 7 vs. Portland Trail Blazers | FanDuel Sports Network, 7 p.m. Central.
THE FULL SCHEDULE
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks (L 120-109)
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets (W 109-106)
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The older you get the more you try to appreciate what you've accomplished."- Gregg Popovich
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
November 7, 1990: A two-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter kept the Spurs and Nuggets from setting an NBA scoring record for total points. David Robinson scored 43 points to lead the 161-153 victory over the run-and- gun Nuggets. Denver led at the half, 90-83.
THE CLOSER
