Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Thursday, September 26, 2024: Spurs Investor Increases Stake in Team

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft & more.

Matt Guzman

Mar 3, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The San Antonio Spurs Coyote performs during a timeout in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Frost Bank Center.
Mar 3, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The San Antonio Spurs Coyote performs during a timeout in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Thursday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.

Paul Viera, founder of global investment firm EARNEST Partners, is expanding his investment stake in the San Antonio Spurs, as announced by the team via a press release.

The NBA's Board of Governors approved the transaction, paving the way for Viera to have a larger stake in a young team working toward contention in the Western Conference. That, he cited as one of the biggest reasons for his decision.

“I am incredibly excited about the Spurs culture and the direction in which the team is heading,” Viera said. “The Spurs have a legacy of success and a promising outlook for the next decade and beyond. I look forward to continuing to support the team's growth and achievements.”

San Antonio Spurs investor Paul Viera poses for a headshot.
San Antonio Spurs investor Paul Viera poses for a headshot. / Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs

Now, here are some headlines.

THE NEWS

1. READ: WHO HAS MOST TO PROVE IN TRAINING CAMP, PRESEASON?

San Antonio Spurs point guard Blake Wesley has quite a bit to prove in his third NBA season, and that starts with training camp next week.

Read the full story at the link above.

2. READ: WHERE STEPHON CASTLE CAN HELP SPURS NEXT SEASON

Selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft, Stephon Castle could be in for an intriguing year with the San Antonio Spurs.

Read the full story at the link above.

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter.
Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Thomas & Mack Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

3. READ: CELEBRATING TIM DUNCAN'S MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS

Tim Duncan, one of the greatest players in NBA history, enjoyed an illustrious career as the backbone of the San Antonio Spurs. Check out some highlights.

Read the full story at the link above.

THE DRAFT

Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:

Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle

Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez

Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram

THE SCHEDULE

There are 26 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.

Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:

San Antonio Spurs Preseason

Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets

Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

AROUND THE NBA

Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:

Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.

THE CLOSER

Check out our homepage for more news and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Thursday.

  • Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here
Published
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News