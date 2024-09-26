Spurs Starter, Thursday, September 26, 2024: Spurs Investor Increases Stake in Team
Happy Thursday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
Paul Viera, founder of global investment firm EARNEST Partners, is expanding his investment stake in the San Antonio Spurs, as announced by the team via a press release.
The NBA's Board of Governors approved the transaction, paving the way for Viera to have a larger stake in a young team working toward contention in the Western Conference. That, he cited as one of the biggest reasons for his decision.
“I am incredibly excited about the Spurs culture and the direction in which the team is heading,” Viera said. “The Spurs have a legacy of success and a promising outlook for the next decade and beyond. I look forward to continuing to support the team's growth and achievements.”
Now, here are some headlines.
THE NEWS
1. READ: WHO HAS MOST TO PROVE IN TRAINING CAMP, PRESEASON?
San Antonio Spurs point guard Blake Wesley has quite a bit to prove in his third NBA season, and that starts with training camp next week.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. READ: WHERE STEPHON CASTLE CAN HELP SPURS NEXT SEASON
Selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft, Stephon Castle could be in for an intriguing year with the San Antonio Spurs.
Read the full story at the link above.
3. READ: CELEBRATING TIM DUNCAN'S MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS
Tim Duncan, one of the greatest players in NBA history, enjoyed an illustrious career as the backbone of the San Antonio Spurs. Check out some highlights.
Read the full story at the link above.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
- Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Night?
- How Will Chris Paul Mentor Stephon Castle?
- Stephon Castle Knows Winning, Now Has Chance To Keep At It
- Who Would Spurs Protect in NBA Expansion Draft?
- Where Can Stephon Castle Help the Spurs Next Season?
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
- Despite Loss, Spurs Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
- Who Deserves 2-Way Contracts After Summer League?
- Harrison Ingram Ready To ‘Achieve His Dreams’ After Signing With Spurs
- Harrison Ingram's Role with the San Antonio Spurs: What to Expect in 2024
THE SCHEDULE
There are 26 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- MPJ Sends Message to Lakers Player On Instagram
- Trae Young Names NBA's Current Top-5 Shooters
- Tristan Thompson Re-Signs With Cleveland Cavaliers
- Austin Reaves Releases 2nd Signature Shoe
- Dwight Howard To Compete On 'Dancing with the Stars'
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
THE CLOSER
Check out our homepage for more news and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Thursday.
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here