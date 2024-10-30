Spurs Starter, Wednesday, October 30, 2024: Spurs' Sidy Cissoko Recalled From G League
As the San Antonio Spurs prepare for their second road game of the season, this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder, they'll be joined by one extra player who was assigned to the G League Tuesday afternoon.
Sidy Cissoko, the Spurs' second-round draft pick in 2023, got some training camp reps with the Austin Spurs and their new coach Scott King, but will now join the mainstay roster for its two-game mini road trip, as announced Wednesday.
Cissoko has yet to play in a game for San Antonio this season, but averaged 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and just under one assist last season on near-50 percent shooting — all metrics that, when combined with yearly development, has Spurs coach Gregg Popovich eager to see what he's capable of.
“He’s somebody that I’ve been excited about since Day 1," Popovich said during the team's Media Day. "You look at his body, and then you observe his athletic abilities — it’s pretty impressive ... it’s all there (for him) to be a very important player in the program."
Cissoko may be poised for small spurts of minutes once he rejoins the team, which could pave the way for him to begin to make an impact for the young Spurs.
Now, on to the headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: JEREMY SOCHAN'S 'RIGHT ENERGY' BOOSTING SPURS
Former No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle is having a great start to his rookie season for the San Antonio Spurs, spearheaded by his defensive prowess.
2. WATCH: WEMBANYAMA DENIES TARI EASON DURING BOUT WITH ROCKETS
In a first quarter moment against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama delivered a thunderous block, reminding everyone why he’s the league’s premier shot blocker.
3. READ: 3 TAKEAWAYS FROM SPURS' LOSS TO ROCKETS
Although the San Antonio Spurs fell to the Houston Rockets on Monday night, there were still some bright spots.
THE SCHEDULE
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks (L 120-109)
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets (W 109-106)
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I was walking point, hacking through the jungle with a machete, when I came on across-trail. There was a hidden grenade, but the tripwire went the opposite way from where I swung my machete. Had it gone the other way, it would’ve blown my brains out … I came out of Vietnam with two things: a grasp of how the collective good keeps people alive, and the fact that luck can play a big part in everything you do. Certainly that’s been true with the Spurs.”- Peter J. Holt
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 30, 1990: Acquired Sidney Green from Orlando for Mark McNamara.
THE CLOSER
