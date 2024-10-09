Spurs Starter, Wednesday, October 9, 2024: 3 Spurs Named in Annual NBA GM Survey
Happy Wednesday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.
Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will take the court for the second time of the preseason — this time with Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul expected to play — and continue their trek toward the regular season.
As action continues to ramp up, however, the NBA conducted its annual general manager survey, polling every GM in the league on different players, categories and season expectations.
While some of those results — like the Los Angeles Lakers being the most confusing to predict this season — weren't too surprising, others certainly turned some heads. Spurs players headed up a few different categories and appeared in quite a few others.
Here are those specific results:
If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the NBA, who would it be?
1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 77 percent
T-2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City – 10 percent
T-2. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 10 percent
4. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 3 percent
Which player is most likely to have a breakout season in 2024-25?
1. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City – 13 percent
T-2. Evan Mobley, Cleveland – 10 percent
T-2. Ja Morant, Memphis – 10 percent
T-2. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 10 percent
T-5. Paolo Banchero, Orlando – 7 percent
T-5. Cade Cunningham, Detroit – 7 percent
T-5. Brandon Miller, Charlotte – 7 percent
Who is the best center in the NBA?
1. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 87 percent
2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia – 10 percent
3. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 3 percent
What was the most underrated player acquisition?
1. Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City – 23 percent
2. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Orlando – 17 percent
T-3. Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City – 13 percent
T-3. Tyus Jones, Phoenix – 13 percent
5. Klay Thompson, Dallas – 10 percent
6. Chris Paul, San Antonio – 7 percent
Which team will be most improved in 2024-25?
1. Memphis Grizzlies – 67 percent
2. San Antonio Spurs – 13 percent
3. Philadelphia 76ers – 7 percent
Who will win the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year?
1. Reed Sheppard, Houston – 50 percent
2. Zach Edey, Memphis – 30 percent
3. Stephon Castle, San Antonio – 13 percent
Which rookie will be the best player in five years?
1. Reed Sheppard, Houston – 43 percent
2. Stephon Castle, San Antonio – 17 percent
3. Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta – 13 percent
T-4. Bub Carrington, Washington – 7 percent
T-4. Alex Sarr, Washington – 7 percent
Who is the best international player in the NBA?
1. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 87 percent
2. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 10 percent
3. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 3 percent
Who is the best defensive player in the NBA?
1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 40 percent
T-2. Bam Adebayo, Miami – 10 percent
T-2. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota – 10 percent
T-2. Jrue Holiday, Boston – 10 percent
T-5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 7 percent
T-5. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers – 7 percent
T-5. Herb Jones, New Orleans – 7 percent
Who is the best interior defender in the NBA?
1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 40 percent
2. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota – 37 percent
3. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers – 10 percent
4. Bam Adebayo, Miami – 7 percent
Who is the most versatile defender in the NBA?
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 17 percent
T-2. OG Anunoby, New York – 13 percent
T-2. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 13 percent
4. Bam Adebayo, Miami – 10 percent
T-5. Jrue Holiday, Boston – 7 percent
T-5. Jonathan Isaac, Orlando – 7 percent
T-5. Herb Jones, New Orleans – 7 percent
T-5. Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota – 7 percent
Which active player will make the best head coach someday?
1. Chris Paul, San Antonio – 30 percent
2. Garrett Temple, Toronto – 20 percent
3. Mike Conley, Minnesota – 13 percent
T-4. T.J. McConnell, Indiana – 7 percent
T-4. Fred VanVleet, Houston – 7 percent
Which head coach is the best manager/motivator of people?
1. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 37 percent
2. Steve Kerr, Golden State – 17 percent
T-3. Joe Mazzulla, Boston – 10 percent
T-3. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 10 percent
T-3. Doc Rivers, Milwaukee – 10 percent
6. Jason Kidd, Dallas – 7 percent
Which team has the most promising young core?
1. Oklahoma City Thunder – 60 percent
2. Orlando Magic – 20 percent
3. Houston Rockets – 10 percent
4. San Antonio Spurs – 7 percent
5. Detroit Pistons – 3 percent
Who is the most versatile player in the NBA?
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 30 percent
2. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 20 percent
T-3. Kevin Durant, Phoenix – 10 percent
T-3. Jayson Tatum, Boston – 10 percent
T-3. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 10 percent
6. Mikal Bridges, New York – 7 percent
Which player has the best basketball IQ?
1. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 53 percent
2. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 30 percent
T-3. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 7 percent
T-3. Chris Paul, San Antonio – 7 percent
5. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana – 3 percent
It certainly says something how many times Wembanyama appears, to say the least. With as much potential as he has, the Spurs are likely to have a bright future ahead of them, and it seems the polls reflected that, too.
Now, on to the headlines.
THE NEWS
1. READ: STEPHON CASTLE SHOWS PROMISE IN SPURS' PRESEASON LOSS
The Spurs fell short to the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night to kick off their preseason slate, but one of their bright spots — though still developing — was rookie Stephon Castle.
2. LOOK: SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO STEPHON CASTLE'S DUNK ON THUNDER
On Monday night, San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle brought the crowd to its feet during the team's first preseason game.
3. READ: KYLE KUZMA SAYS EVERYBODY IN NBA TRADABLE 'EXCEPT' WEMBANYAMA
The San Antonio Spurs have a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama, at least according to Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma. If that remains true, chances are the Silver & Black will only continue to improve.
MEDIA DAY, TRAINING CAMP
Now that the Media Day is over and the 2024-25 season is set to kick off, you can check out the stories surrounding the team as it gears up for the beginning of the preseason.
- The Ultimate Guide to Spurs Training Camp
- Everything Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Said at Media Day
- Victor Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
- Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces
- Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of His Second NBA Season
- Chris Paul Enters San Antonio as Polished Veteran, Mutual Choice
- Keldon Johnson Is Back For Year 6, and Feels Like the Old Man
- Wembanyama 'Working on Fundamentals' Ahead of Sophomore Year
- Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul Share Comical Moment During Media Day
- Gregg Popovich Looking Forward To Season of Improvemen
- Castle Impresses Spurs Early with Versatility and 'Own Pace'
- Wembanyama Sets Next Big Goal: Elevating His Spurs Teammates
- Alpine F1 Team Announce New Era Clothing Collaboration
- Gregg Popovich Likes New, Improved Victor Wembanyama
- Is Stephon Castle's Jump Shot A Genuine Problem?
- Jeremy Sochan Ready to Thrive at 'Natural' Position
- Will Julian Champagnie Start In Place of Devin Vassell?
- Zach Collins 'Feeling Great' After Shoulder Surgery
- Harrison Barnes Speaks on Young Spurs' Winning Mentality
- Castle Speaks on Spurs' 'Aggressive' Defensive Mindset
- Keldon Johnson Focused on Getting Better, Sticking Around
THE SCHEDULE
There are 15 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (L 112-107)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“You're going to see ups and downs your whole career.”- Tony Parker
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 9, 1985: Acquired Earl Jones from the Los Angeles Lakers for future considerations.
THE CLOSER
