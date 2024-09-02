The Joe Gaither Show: Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama's 2K25 Rating & More
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" features Matt Guzman and Joe Gaither discussing the San Antonio Spurs' NBA 2K25 ratings, Stephon Castle's role and a number controversy.
Victor Wembanyama made virtual history once again, becoming the highest-rated second-year player in NBA 2K history with a 91 overall. It marks the second straight season of such a feat, as his 84 overall rookie rating was the highest of any rookie.
The program then moves into discourse surrounding whether or not Keldon Johnson deserves to keep his number with Chris Paul entering the fold. Both players have cases to make on why they should don No. 3, but with only one of them able to have it, the jury remains out on who should get it.
We conclude by talking about the Stephon Castle will benefit from Paul, and whether or not he'll end up playing to a point guard role for the Spurs, or if he might see minutes at shooting guard next to Chris Paul.
