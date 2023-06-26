Spurs' Victor Wembanyama & Hornets' Brandon Miller Couldn't Be More Different

Although drafted back-to-back, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller have very different goals for their rookie season.

The San Antonio Spurs used the No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama. He's a player that has been praised for his refined skills on the court, but recent comments about his rookie season goals reveal that he's also beyond his years in wisdom.

"Some players have tried to win the championship, win a ring for years, and haven't made it. I don't want to be one of those," Wembanyama said. "My goal is going to be to get closer and closer every time to the ring and to learn how to make it."

Rather than be obsessed with the accolades, Wembanyama's comments show that he's more focused on the journey it takes to get there, something that can't be said about the No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller.

"I see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year," Miller told WCNC immediately after hearing his name called on Thursday.

Excuse my French; Wembanyama isn't stupid. As honored as he is to join the team he grew up watching, he knows why the Spurs were able to draft him No. 1 in the first place. They were terrible last season.

San Antonio's 22 wins last season were tied for the second-fewest in the league. The team with the fourth-worst record was Charlotte. Neither of these rosters is ready to contend for a championship in 2023.

While some might argue that Miller had to respond as he did, Wembanyama's answer about rookie season goals proves otherwise. Spurs fans seemingly got the more patient and wise of this year's draft prospects, and his calm, wise demeanor fits perfectly with the city that birthed silent superstar Tim Duncan.

Fans could soon find out which young talent's mentality proves to be victorious in the short term because San Antonio will face off against the Hornets on July 7, when the NBA Summer League begins.

