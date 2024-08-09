'Take All Of It!' Victor Wembanyama Gives Spurs Fans Major Dilemma In Gold Medal Game
On Saturday, Victor Wembanyama is going to put San Antonio Spurs fans in a major pickle.
Fans will have to decide whether to root for their young superstar to lead France to its first-ever gold medal, or stick to their patriotism and the United States — looking to capture gold once again.
France advanced to the gold medal game by virtue of its 73-69 win over Germany in the semifinal matchup. Team USA defeated Serbia 95-91, rallying from 17-down behind Steph Curry's 36 points and LeBron James, who became the first player in Olympics history to record his two triple-doubles.
For Les Bleus, it didn't matter who they were going to face. It just happens to be the U.S.
“We just want to win,” France forward Guerschon Yabusele said of the upcoming matchup, before the USA-Serbia game was settled..“Whoever (we play), we’re going to figure it out.”
Yabusele scored 17 points to lead his squad to the victory over Germany while Isaia Cordinier scored 16 points to pair with Wembanyama's 11 and seven rebounds. France, which won the silver medal in Toyko three years ago, will look to avenge its gold medal loss to Team USA in Tokyo in 2021.
Also of note, Wembanyama was bleeding after the game due to a cut on his neck, but rather than focus on the health aspect, used the moment to explain the symbolic tie to France's national anthem.
“In our national anthem, we talk about blood,” the 7-foot-4 forward said. “We’re willing to spill blood on the court. So, it’s no big deal. If it allows us to win gold, I’m offering. Take all of it.”
The French, playing at home at Bercy Arena, were surrounded by their fans. With the game tight at the end, the fans willed the team to victory. Now, they'll hope for the same support against a super team.
After all, plenty will be at stake.
“It was insane tonight,” France forward Nicolas Batum said. “I can’t imagine what it’s going to be Saturday. I can’t wait.”