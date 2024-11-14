Victor Wembanyama Makes History, Becomes 8th Spur to Drop 50 Points
In San Antonio Spurs history, Victor Wembanyama was already in rarefied air.
Then, he went out and staked his claim once more.
Against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, Wembanyama dropped 50 points, outdueling Jordan Poole (42 points) in a 139-130 Spurs victory. He shot 18-of-29 from the field, 6-of-9 from the free throw line and 8-of-15 from 3-point range. Forty-three of his points, including all eight 3-pointers, were scored in the first three quarters.
“It’s getting started early,” Wembanyama said. “It’s the byproduct of trying to get in games quicker.”
Wembanyama’s efforts left Spurs play-by-play commentator Jacob Tobey in awe.
“He’s not human!” Tobey said on-air after Wembanyama’s 50th point. “He’s an alien!”
Wembanyama became the eighth Spur in history to score 50 points in a game and the first since Jan. 10, 2019 when LaMarcus Aldridge hung 56 on the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was also the first Spur since David Robinson in 1994 to score at least 50 in regulation.
Wembanyama also became just the second active 7-footer with a 50-point/eight 3-pointer performance: the other is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 62 points with 10 3s in a 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in February. Wembanyama also now holds the honor of being the tallest player and the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points in NBA history.
When asked if he felt like he could have the sort of game he did beforehand, Wembanyama disagreed.
“Some days you feel great and you have bad games. Some days you feel bad and you have great games,” Wembanyama said. “It’s more like a minute-to-minute effort.”
And even despite the historic night, Wembanyama didn’t seem too focused on basking in his success.
“I would love to celebrate the small wins and the big wins for a short amount of time,” Wembanyama said. “But tomorrow, we’re already locked in on the Lakers.”
Friday evening, LeBron James — fresh off a historic performance of his own — and the Lakers will head to Frost Bank Center for the beginning of NBA Cup Group Play.
Tipoff for that contest is set for 6:30 p.m. Central.