Victor Wembanyama Reacts After Making 8-Month NBA Return

Victor Wembanyama saw his first action at Frost Bank Center since Jan. 31 Tuesday evening. Safe to say, it was a welcome change of pace.

Matt Guzman

Oct 6, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama (1) warms up before a game against the Guangzhou Loong Lions at Frost Bank Center.
/ Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Tuesday night's preseason opener wasn't the first time Victor Wembanyama played since his deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in February, but it was the first time something counted. Even then, that's disputable.

"We haven't had the authenticity of a high stakes game, yet," the San Antonio Spurs star said after the team's preseason opener, "but ... it feels great."

Wembanyama was sidelined from basketball for the better part of five months. It had been nearly nine since he'd stepped foot on the court at Frost Bank Center for the Spurs' annual Silver & Black scrimmage.

During that time, only his teammates saw him working.

"It’s super exciting to see," Jeremy Sochan said. "I think he’s ready. You’re going to see a lot that’s going to shock you, and everyone’s excited to see him on the actual NBA court.”

San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama (1) and forward Jeremy Sochan (10) enjoy laughs during the first half agai
Oct 6, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama (1) and forward Jeremy Sochan (10) enjoy laughs during the first half against the Guangzhou Loong Lions at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Wembanyama Returns to Play

Not counting the scrimmage, Wembanyama's first bucket came on a short tip shot to even the score with the Guangzhou Loong Lions early in the first quarter. By halftime, the Frenchman had tallied nine points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks on a perfect shooting from the floor.

Even with a perfect stat line, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson made sure to remind Wembanyama where the team's focus lay.

"I think he was excited tonight," Johnson said. "I wouldn't say safer, but fundamentally sound is something he will continue to have to anchor to."

San Antonio handled the Loong Lions in blowout fashion, 119-88, behind more than just Wembanyama. Still, the 7-foot-4 center was the star of the show. Beyond the idea of snagging his first win in months, Wembanyama was fueled by his injury.

“Life isn’t forever," he said. "There are some experiences you’re going to miss on. It’s inevitable. But I’m going to miss out on the least that I can. I’m still going to do the things I want to do as a human.”

That mindset spoke levels to his teammates.

"We know the type of talent that he is," De'Aaron Fox said, "and people are learning the type of person that he is, as well. For him, (deep vein thrombosis) something that could … kill you. Him just looking at life differently, that’s a testament to the person that Victor is."

As the Spurs continue down their preseason slate, they'll allow more time for Wembanyama to find his rhythm. Even if he only got one half in his unofficial return, he'll take it.

"It feels like I belong," Wembanyama said. "Being away was hard."

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

