Victor Wembanyama Reacts After Making 8-Month NBA Return
Tuesday night's preseason opener wasn't the first time Victor Wembanyama played since his deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in February, but it was the first time something counted. Even then, that's disputable.
"We haven't had the authenticity of a high stakes game, yet," the San Antonio Spurs star said after the team's preseason opener, "but ... it feels great."
Wembanyama was sidelined from basketball for the better part of five months. It had been nearly nine since he'd stepped foot on the court at Frost Bank Center for the Spurs' annual Silver & Black scrimmage.
During that time, only his teammates saw him working.
"It’s super exciting to see," Jeremy Sochan said. "I think he’s ready. You’re going to see a lot that’s going to shock you, and everyone’s excited to see him on the actual NBA court.”
Wembanyama Returns to Play
Not counting the scrimmage, Wembanyama's first bucket came on a short tip shot to even the score with the Guangzhou Loong Lions early in the first quarter. By halftime, the Frenchman had tallied nine points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks on a perfect shooting from the floor.
Even with a perfect stat line, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson made sure to remind Wembanyama where the team's focus lay.
"I think he was excited tonight," Johnson said. "I wouldn't say safer, but fundamentally sound is something he will continue to have to anchor to."
San Antonio handled the Loong Lions in blowout fashion, 119-88, behind more than just Wembanyama. Still, the 7-foot-4 center was the star of the show. Beyond the idea of snagging his first win in months, Wembanyama was fueled by his injury.
“Life isn’t forever," he said. "There are some experiences you’re going to miss on. It’s inevitable. But I’m going to miss out on the least that I can. I’m still going to do the things I want to do as a human.”
That mindset spoke levels to his teammates.
"We know the type of talent that he is," De'Aaron Fox said, "and people are learning the type of person that he is, as well. For him, (deep vein thrombosis) something that could … kill you. Him just looking at life differently, that’s a testament to the person that Victor is."
As the Spurs continue down their preseason slate, they'll allow more time for Wembanyama to find his rhythm. Even if he only got one half in his unofficial return, he'll take it.
"It feels like I belong," Wembanyama said. "Being away was hard."