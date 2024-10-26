San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Latest Odds, Tips, Predictions
The Houston Rockets travel to face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center, where both teams will be seeking an early-season momentum boost.
The Spurs head into the game as slight underdogs, but they’ve shown some promise despite an opening-night loss to the Dallas Mavericks. With injuries sidelining guards Tre Jones (ankle) and Devin Vassell (foot), San Antonio may need some creative adjustments, especially on defense and in their offensive rotations. However, they’ll be banking on superstar Victor Wembanyama to rebound from a shaky first game and capitalize on Houston’s lack of experience in containing skilled bigs.
On the Rockets' side, the team’s young lineup has so far split their games this season and will be looking to leverage their length and defensive capability to frustrate the Spurs' interior and backcourt.
Key Odds:
- Moneyline (ML): Rockets -125 | Spurs +105
- Against the Spread (ATS): Rockets -1.5 (-110) | Spurs +1.5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): 221.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)
Key Injuries:
- Rockets: None
- Spurs: Tre Jones (ankle) - out, Devin Vassell (foot) - out
Prediction:
While Houston’s solid defense and deeper roster give them an edge on paper, the Spurs could surprise at home, with Wembanyama potentially taking over after his opening-night jitters. A high-scoring game seems likely, especially with both teams still smoothing out defensive lapses early in the season.
Prediction: Spurs 118, Rockets 112
