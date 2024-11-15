Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: How To Watch, Game Information

On Friday night, LeBron James and the Lakers will face off against the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference showdown.

Feb 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
On Friday night, two of the NBA's biggest stars, LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama, will go head-to-head as the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs kick off their journey in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup.

This in-season tournament is back for its second year, with tonight marking the first Group Play game for both teams. Each team will play four Group Play games, with only eight teams advancing to the Knockout Round.

LeBron enters the game fresh off a dominant performance, scoring 35 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and dishing out 14 assists in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies—his third consecutive triple-double.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama is coming off a career-high 50 points in a victory against the Washington Wizards and has hit at least six threes in three straight games.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

Victor Wembanyama
  • When: Monday, November 11, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center — San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

Injuries

Spurs Injuries

  • Tre Jones, ankle (OUT)
  • Jeremy Sochan, thumb (OUT)

Lakers Injuries

  • Rui Hachimura, ankle (day-to-day)
  • Anthony Davis, plantar fasciitis (probable)
  • Jalen Hood-Schifino, groin (OUT)

Projected Starting Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

  • PG Chris Paul
  • SG Stephon Castle
  • SF Julian Champagnie
  • PF Harrison Barnes
  • C Victor Wembanyama

Los Angeles Lakers

  • PG Austin Reaves
  • SG Cam Reddish
  • SF Rui Hachimura
  • PF LeBron James
  • C Anthony Davis

