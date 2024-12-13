San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Betting Notebook, Tips, and Predictions
The San Antonio Spurs will visit the Moda Center on Friday to face the Portland Trail Blazers in a matchup of two teams navigating different phases of growth.
Led by Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs aim to continue building momentum, while the Blazers are hungry to end their current losing streak.
Portland is struggling, having lost their last four games, and they’ll look to bounce back with the support of their home crowd.
The San Antonio Spurs are heading into Friday’s matchup dealing with a growing list of injuries that could significantly impact their rotation.
Four key players, including rookie guard Stephon Castle, are set to miss action, leaving the Spurs short-handed as they try to maintain competitiveness.
NBA Odds: Spurs-Trail Blazers (Bet MGM)
- San Antonio Spurs: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -166
- Portland Trail Blazers: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +140
- Over/Under: 224 (-110)
How To Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT
- TV: FanDuel SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
Best Bets
- Spread Pick: Spurs -3.5 - Even with the injuries, San Antonio has shown flashes of resilience, and the Trail Blazers’ recent struggles make this a favorable matchup. Look for the Spurs to cover the modest spread, leaning on Wembanyama’s ability to dominate mismatches.
- Over/Under Pick: Over 224 - Both teams have defensive inconsistencies and prefer a faster pace, which could lead to a higher-scoring affair. The absence of key defenders like Collins for the Spurs and Portland’s general defensive woes make the over an attractive pick.
- Player Prop to Watch: Victor Wembanyama Over 35.5 Points + Rebounds - With Collins and Johnson out, Wembanyama will likely be the focal point of the offense and the primary rebounder. He’s in prime position to post big numbers against a struggling Blazers team.
Prediction
The Spurs’ young core, led by the now-seasoned Wembanyama, has the tools to outlast a struggling Portland team. While the Blazers will fight hard to break their losing streak, San Antonio’s star power should get the job done on the road.
Final Score Prediction: Spurs 112, Trail Blazers 105.