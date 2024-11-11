San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings: How to Watch, Game Information
The San Antonio Spurs welcomed Devin Vassell back to the lineup on Saturday, and the former first-round pick wasted no time making an impact.
He scored 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting (3-for-6 from three) in just 22 minutes of play. After missing the start of the season due to injury, Vassell is expected to become a key cog in the Spurs' offense.
However, despite his strong performance, San Antonio fell to the Utah Jazz, 110-110.
Rookie Stephon Castle and second-year star Victor Wembanyama also had productive performances. Castle posted a career-high 23 points, while Wembanyama set a new career best with six three-pointers.
Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are coming off a 127-118 overtime victory against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.
Here’s how you can catch the action.
Spurs vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass
Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs
- Malaki Branham - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
- Tre Jones - OUT (ankle)
- Jeremy Sochan - OUT (thumb)
Sacramento Kings
- Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
- Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
- Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Kings vs. Spurs Odds via DraftKings
Spread
- Kings -1.5 (-112)
- Spurs +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kings: -125
- Spurs: +105
Total
- 222 (Over -110/Under -110)