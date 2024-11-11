Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings: How to Watch, Game Information

After stumbling against the Jazz, the Spurs are looking to bounce back and secure a huge road win against the Kings.

Mathey Gibson

Mar 7, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) dribbles past Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) dribbles past Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs welcomed Devin Vassell back to the lineup on Saturday, and the former first-round pick wasted no time making an impact.

He scored 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting (3-for-6 from three) in just 22 minutes of play. After missing the start of the season due to injury, Vassell is expected to become a key cog in the Spurs' offense.

However, despite his strong performance, San Antonio fell to the Utah Jazz, 110-110.

Rookie Stephon Castle and second-year star Victor Wembanyama also had productive performances. Castle posted a career-high 23 points, while Wembanyama set a new career best with six three-pointers.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are coming off a 127-118 overtime victory against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Here’s how you can catch the action.

Spurs vs. Kings How to Watch

San Antonio Spurs
Mar 7, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) dunks the ball in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
  • Date: Monday, Nov. 4
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Venue: Frost Bank Center
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

  • Malaki Branham - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
  • Tre Jones - OUT (ankle)
  • Jeremy Sochan - OUT (thumb)

Sacramento Kings

  • Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
  • Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
  • Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Kings vs. Spurs Odds via DraftKings

Spread

  • Kings -1.5 (-112)
  • Spurs +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Kings: -125
  • Spurs: +105

Total

  • 222 (Over -110/Under -110)

