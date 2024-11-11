San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report | Nov. 11
The San Antonio Spurs are regrouping after a tough 111-110 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday, a game that many felt was their most disappointing of the season. Despite the narrow loss, the Spurs had a few reasons to stay optimistic.
Victor Wembanyama led the team with a personal milestone, sinking six three-pointers for a new career high. Additionally, rookie guard Stephon Castle had a breakout performance, putting up a career-high 23 points and showing flashes of his potential as a scoring threat for San Antonio.
However, the team continues to feel the absence of head coach Gregg Popovich, who is out dealing with an undisclosed health matter. Assistant coach Mitch Johnson has stepped up in his absence, but the team is clearly missing Popovich’s guidance.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Monday's matchup.
San Antonio Spurs:
- Malaki Branham - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
- Tre Jones - OUT (ankle)
- Jeremy Sochan - OUT (thumb)
Sacramento Kings:
- Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
- Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
- Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
The Spurs are definitely feeling the absence of Jeremy Sochan, who was having a breakout season before his thumb injury sidelined him. Malaki Branham, also out with an ankle injury, could have been a valuable asset in Saturday's close loss to the Jazz.
Now, San Antonio shifts focus to their Monday night matchup at 7:00 p.m. CT, hoping to bounce back and secure a win.