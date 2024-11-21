Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: How to Watch, Game Information

On Thursday night, two injury-plagued teams will square off in San Antonio.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) block San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) block San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs (7-8) are set to host the Utah Jazz (3-11) on Thursday night in a matchup where injuries are taking center stage.

Both teams are grappling with significant absences, making the game an early test of depth and resilience for two squads still trying to find consistency this season.

Headlining the injury list are the starting centers for each team. Spurs sophomore sensation Victor Wembanyama remains sidelined with a knee contusion. The Jazz will also be without Walker Kessler, a key defensive anchor for Utah.

For the Jazz, much of the offensive burden is expected to fall on Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton.

Markkanen, the NBA's 2022-23 Most Improved Player, has been a reliable scorer and will likely be tasked with carrying even more of the load.

Sexton, a former Alabama product known for his aggressive playmaking, will need to step up, especially with Jordan Clarkson listed as questionable due to ongoing foot issues.

The Jazz's thin roster could struggle to keep pace without their usual firepower.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will be without one of their primary scorers in Devin Vassell, who is dealing with lingering soreness after returning from injury.

The Spurs will need players like Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones to elevate their performances to stay competitive.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs
Nov 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) grabs a loose ball between San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
  • Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
  • Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Venue: Frost Bank Center
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Broadcast: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting Odds

Spread: Spurs -3 (-108)/Jazz +3 (-112)

Money line: Spurs (-148)/Jazz (+126)

Over/under: 223

Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

  • Victor Wembanyama, knee (OUT)
  • Jeremy Sochan, thumb (OUT)
  • Devin Vassell, knee (OUT)
  • Chris Paul, thumb (QUESTIONABLE)
  • Zach Collins, knee (QUESTIONABLE)

Utah Jazz

  • Taylor Hendricks, leg (OUT)
  • Walker Kessler, hip (OUT)
  • Jordan Clarkson, foot (QUESTIONABLE)

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

No Matter the Voice, Gregg Popovich's Enduring Impact Looms Over Spurs

Victor Wembanyama’s Career Night Ends with a Gift for a Young Fan

Fans and Media React to Spurs' 2024-25 City Edition Jerseys

Published |Modified
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/News