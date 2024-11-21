San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: How to Watch, Game Information
The San Antonio Spurs (7-8) are set to host the Utah Jazz (3-11) on Thursday night in a matchup where injuries are taking center stage.
Both teams are grappling with significant absences, making the game an early test of depth and resilience for two squads still trying to find consistency this season.
Headlining the injury list are the starting centers for each team. Spurs sophomore sensation Victor Wembanyama remains sidelined with a knee contusion. The Jazz will also be without Walker Kessler, a key defensive anchor for Utah.
For the Jazz, much of the offensive burden is expected to fall on Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton.
Markkanen, the NBA's 2022-23 Most Improved Player, has been a reliable scorer and will likely be tasked with carrying even more of the load.
Sexton, a former Alabama product known for his aggressive playmaking, will need to step up, especially with Jordan Clarkson listed as questionable due to ongoing foot issues.
The Jazz's thin roster could struggle to keep pace without their usual firepower.
Meanwhile, the Spurs will be without one of their primary scorers in Devin Vassell, who is dealing with lingering soreness after returning from injury.
The Spurs will need players like Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones to elevate their performances to stay competitive.
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
- Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Broadcast: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting Odds
Spread: Spurs -3 (-108)/Jazz +3 (-112)
Money line: Spurs (-148)/Jazz (+126)
Over/under: 223
Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs
- Victor Wembanyama, knee (OUT)
- Jeremy Sochan, thumb (OUT)
- Devin Vassell, knee (OUT)
- Chris Paul, thumb (QUESTIONABLE)
- Zach Collins, knee (QUESTIONABLE)
Utah Jazz
- Taylor Hendricks, leg (OUT)
- Walker Kessler, hip (OUT)
- Jordan Clarkson, foot (QUESTIONABLE)