San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: How to Watch, Game Information
In a weekend Western Conference showdown, the struggling Utah Jazz hit the road to face the San Antonio Spurs.
The San Antonio Spurs are set to get a much-needed boost this Saturday as Devin Vassell is expected to make his season debut against the Utah Jazz.
After missing the first nine games recovering from offseason foot surgery, Vassell returns to the lineup. It will be interesting to see how quickly he finds his rhythm after time away—last season, when he returned from an injury, he initially came off the bench.
Here’s how to catch the game.
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Tip-off: 4:00 p.m. CT
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Broadcast: NBA TV, Bally Southwest
Injury Report
Spurs:
- Tre Jones: Out (ankle)
- Devin Vassell: Probable (foot)
- David Duke Jr.: Out (G League)
- Harrison Ingram: Out (G League)
- Riley Minix: Out (G League)
- Malaki Branham: Questionable (ankle)
- Jeremy Sochan: Out (thumb)
Jazz:
- Keyonte George: Questionable (foot)
- Taylor Hendricks: Out (fibula)
- Micah Potter: Out (G League)
- Jason Preston: Out (G League)
- Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G League)
- Collin Sexton: Available (finger)
