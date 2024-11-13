San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards: Latest Odds, Best Bets, and Picks
The Spurs are on a roll, while the Wizards are struggling. Here’s what bettors need to know heading into tonight’s matchup.
On Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs (5-6) will take on the young Washington Wizards (7-2) in a matchup that brings two rebuilding teams face-to-face.
Let’s dive into the latest odds, predictions, and top betting tips for this showdown.
Spurs vs. Wizards Odds - BET MGM
- Moneyline (ML): Wizards +340 | Spurs -450
- Against the Spread (ATS): Wizards +9.5 (-105) | Spurs -9.5 (-115)
- Over/Under (O/U): 224.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)
Wizards at Spurs Picks and Predictions
Spurs 105, Wizards 97
The Spurs come into this game as the favorites, but the Wizards' lineup could give them some trouble. Here’s how we think this one will unfold and which bets could yield the best value.
Best Bets:
- Wizards to Cover (+9.5) - The Wizards have shown they can be scrappy, and their size could present challenges for the Spurs. Washington’s recent performances, despite losses, suggest they’re due for a better showing, which could help them cover the spread even if they don’t pull off a win in San Antonio.
- Bet the Under on 224.5 (-105) - Washington’s offense has struggled recently, scoring under 98 points in three of its last five games. Additionally, both the Wizards and Spurs have leaned toward lower-scoring games lately, with San Antonio hitting the Under in back-to-back matchups. This trend could make the Under 224.5 a smart play here.
- Julian Champagnie Over 5.5 Rebounds - Champagnie has been pretty productive on the boards and he should have plenty of opportunities to rack up rebounds. Taking the Over on 5.5 rebounds here could provide good value.
Spurs vs. Wizards Game Information
Date: Wednesday, November 13
Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX
Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs (5-6)
- PF Jeremy Sochan – Out (thumb)
- PG Tre Jones – Out (ankle)
- PG Malaki Branham – Questionable (ankle)
Washington Wizards (2-7)
- C Richaun Holmes – Questionable (illness)
- SF Saddiq Bey – Out (knee)
- PG Malcolm Brogdon – Out (thumb)
