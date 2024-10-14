San Antonio Spurs Waive Center Nathan Mensah, Reducing Roster to 20
The San Antonio Spurs have waived center Nathan Mensah, trimming their offseason roster down to 20 players.
With the start of the NBA season just around the corner, the Spurs will need to make at least two more cuts before finalizing their roster for opening night.
Mensah, 25, was acquired by the Spurs via a trade back in July, which granted them his G League rights.
The Ghanaian big man spent last season with the Charlotte Hornets, appearing in 25 games.
Over the summer, Mensah played in six games with the Spurs' Summer League team in California and Las Vegas, where he averaged seven points and seven rebounds per game.
Despite showing potential, Mensah's limited offensive ability and minimal playing time in the preseason — just three minutes in one appearance — made him a likely candidate for release.
While he was not expected to play a major role for the Spurs this season, he likely would have spent time developing with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate.
Mensah, a San Diego State alum, was born in Accra, Ghana.
Known for his defensive presence and rebounding ability during his college career, Mensah's offensive struggles ultimately impacted his chances of securing a roster spot with the Spurs this season.