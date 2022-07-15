Spurs' Final Summer League Opponent Revealed

The Spurs will look to pick up their first win in Vegas on Saturday.

After falling 87-86 to the Atlanta Hawks Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs drop to 0-4 in Vegas Summer League play and will have one game left on the schedule.

Following the conclusion of Thursday night’s games, the league announced that the Spurs will play their fifth and final game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 5 p.m. C.T. inside the Thomas & Mack Center.



The Grizzlies dropped to 2-2 in Vegas following Thursday’s 108-91 loss to the Boston Celtics. Despite the .500 record, Memphis clearly has one of the most talented teams in Summer League. Second-year forward Ziaire Williams continues to shine, while rookies Kenneth Lofton Jr., David Roddy, and Kennedy Chandler have all been impressive as well.



The Spurs will get a chance to face Chandler for the first time since general manager Brian Wright selected him with the No. 38 overall pick in the draft before dealing him to Memphis for a future second-round pick and cash considerations on draft night.

For the Spurs, it was another big lead that came and went against the Hawks, as San Antonio has now blown a double-digit lead in each of the last three losses.



Still, rookie guard Blake Wesley had one of his better games against Atlanta, posting 20 points, two rebounds, six assists, and two steals on 8-17 shooting after going 3-20 from the field on Monday.



Rookie guard Malaki Branham chipped in 13 points on 6-14 shooting, as he continues to look the part as a three-level scorer in Vegas.

Unable to qualify for a shot at the Summer League championship, the Spurs will play their final game in Vegas on Saturday before the preseason begins later this fall.

