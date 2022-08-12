Draymond Green Picks Tim Duncan for All-Time NBA Starting 5

The San Antonio Spurs had the luxury of being led by one of the NBA's greatest ever players in Tim Duncan.

While ranking individual NBA players on all-time lists is always going to lead to subjective results, Duncan is no stranger to being included in such conversation.

Duncan finished his professional career with no shortage of impressive NBA accolades. Among many, he was a five-time champion, won two MVPs, and earned 15 nominations on All-NBA Teams and All-Defensive Teams.

During a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Golden State Warriors star put together his all-time starting five. Among the initial choices for his group were Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James.

"My all-time starting five is Shaq at the 5 and Steph at the 1," Green said. "I got LeBron James at the 3. Now, again, this is where the eras and stuff gets tricky because what era of basketball am I talking about? But I'm just going to talk basketball in the sense of who I think will make a great five."

Given the need to account for deploying a unit that can challenge across eras, Green decided to complete his unit with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan.

"Steph at the 1, Shaq at the 5, LeBron at the 3, Timmy D at the 4," Green added. "And did you think I was going to go anywhere other than MJ at the 2? You got to be out of your mind.

"Although I must say, Kobe was a very close second, a very close second for me on my starting five."

