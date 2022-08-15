Tim Duncan to Present Manu Ginobili at Hall of Fame Ceremony

Spurs legend Tim Duncan will present his former teammate, Manu Ginobili, during the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

Manu Ginobili headlines the class of 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. It was announced on Monday that for the Class of 2022 enrichment ceremony in September, Ginobili would be presented by his fellow San Antonio Spurs legend, Tim Duncan.

The Spurs had a highly successful era with their "Big 3" core consisting of Duncan, Ginobili, and Tony Parker. The current Golden State Warriors dynasty is finally reaching NBA Finals records that San Antonio's historic trio achieved.

Ginobili is the most accomplished player of the NBA inducted in the 2022 class. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. After 16 seasons in the NBA, he was a four-time champion in addition to being a two-time All-Star and two-time member of the All-NBA third team.

Before coming to the NBA, Ginobili was a two-time Italian League MVP, EuroLeague Finals MVP, 2001 EuroLeague champion, and a successful Triple Crown.

“It’s one in tens of millions,” Ginobili said. “The odds are very, very slim and it just happened to me. I don’t know what happened, but I was the one.

“I happen to be an important part of two very iconic teams of those couple decades of both FIBA and with the NBA. Incredibly lucky and fortunate to be a part of those two.”

Ginobili played 16 seasons during his NBA career and totaled 14,043 points, 4001 assists, 1,392 steals, and made 1,495 three-pointers. His totals in assists and steals place him as the Spurs' all-time leader.

The Spurs retired Ginobili's iconic No. 20 jersey and his place in franchise history will forever be cemented.

