Nuggets Center Nikola Jokić Wins MVP

Follow along with our Inside the Spurs NBA news tracker as we provide daily updates from the biggest headlines around the league

MAY 9: JOKIC SNAGS BACK-TO-BACK MVPS

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player, according to reports from ESPN Monday morning. He beat out 76ers center Joel Embiid and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for the award.

Jokić, 27, averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists on a career-high 58.3 percentage shooting. The 6-11 Serbian native was sixth in the league in scoring, second in rebounds, and third in assists while becoming the first player in league history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a season.

Jokić led the Nuggets to a 48-34 record this season and the sixth seed in the playoffs. Denver drew a first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors, who proved to be too much for Jokić and Co. in an easy 4-1 series win.

Still, despite being the Warriors' defensive center of attention, the MVP averaged 31 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in the series loss.

He’s now a part of a decorated list of players to win MVP in consecutive seasons, joining Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Antetokounmpo, Wilt Chamberlain, Steve Nash, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Spurs legend Tim Duncan. 

Jokić and the Nuggets went 2-2 in four meetings with the Spurs this season. In a triple-double effort in an overtime win against the Clippers on Jan. 19, he scored a season-high 49 points to go along with 14 assists, 10 rebounds, and three steals on 16-25 shooting.

