Pay Day: Spurs Guard Tre Jones Gets Guaranteed Money

By not waving guard Tre Jones on Monday, the San Antonio Spurs guaranteed the third-year Duke product $500K of his current three-year, $4.1 million contract, per Spotrac.

The Spurs, who already traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray last month, were never actually going to part ways with Jones, who is expected to the opening-night starter at point guard this upcoming season.

Jones is set to be a restricted free agent next offseason, but could earn an fruitful extension if he proves he's capable of long-term production in an increased role beginning this fall.

The team can also extend a $2.2 million qualifying offer to Jones, though it seems likely at this point that the team will want to keep him based on the fact that he's exceeded expectations after being a second-round pick in 2020.

Jones averaged six points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 16.6 minutes last year. He finished the season with five-straight games of 10-plus points.

Despite having an increased workload to end the NBA regular season, Jones' turnover numbers didn't shoot up. This is quite a promising sign for his ability to run the offense effectively for the foreseeable future. Three turnovers is his career-high through two seasons.

In the final seven regular-season games, Jones never played less than 17 minutes and even had five-straight games of 30 minutes or more. And still, he only committed five total turnovers in that span and had zero turnovers in five of those contests.

He also scored in double figures in the final six games of the regular season and proved he can do it at an efficient rate. Jones led all qualified Spurs guards in field-goal percentage (49 percent).

The Spurs begin preseason play against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Sunday, Oct. 2.

