Spurs Starter, Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Spurs Veteran Harrison Barnes Speaks On Dikembe Mutombo
Happy Tuesday, Por Vida fans, and happy October! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
The San Antonio Spurs held Media Day Monday, giving players a chance to show off their new threads, looks and mindsets. Victor Wembanyama brought his typical stoic self to the podium to address expectations, while Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes spoke to the media for just the second time since arriving in the offseason.
Most of the discourse was surrounding the team and its expectations, but Barnes was asked about late NBA center Dikembe Mutombo, and the shooting guard offered his insight.
"One of the things that so unique about him was just his infectious personality," Barnes said of the eight-time All-Star, "and his ability to walk into a room and to put a smile on people's faces, whether you knew him or not. ... I always remember myself laughing."
Mutombo, 58, died Monday of brain cancer. On his career, he was an eight-time All-Star and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, playing for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets over the span of 18 years.
"It's definitely a tremendous loss for our league," Barnes concluded. "My prayers go out to his family."
Now, here are some headlines.
THE NEWS
Approaching his 20th season in the NBA, Chris Paul will be a valuable leader for the San Antonio Spurs in their search back to the playoffs.
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul are likely to be a duo to watch next season, and right way, they appeared in good spirits and ready to hit the court together.
San Antonio Spurs veteran Chris Paul and coach Gregg Popovich have a long history of facing off against each other through the years. Now, they're putting any inklings of their rivalry aside as they team up.
Wearing his new number, San Antonio Spurs veteran Keldon Johnson is ready to start Year 6.
MEDIA DAY, TRAINING CAMP
Now that the Media Day is over and the 2024-25 season is set to kick off, you can check out the stories surrounding the team as it gears up for the beginning of the preseason.
THE SCHEDULE
There are 23 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"For me, a successful season is a season where we get closer to the final goal – even by 1 percent – which is to win a title."- Victor Wembanyama
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 1, 1993: Obtained Dennis Rodman and Isaiah Morris from Detroit for Sean Elliott and David Wood.
THE CLOSER
