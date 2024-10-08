Social Media Erupts After Rookie Stephon Castle's Jaw-Dropping Dunk
San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle’s athleticism has never been in question.
Known for his explosive hops since his days at UConn and even back in high school, Castle is only scratching the surface of his potential at just 19 years old.
On Monday night, Castle made his highly anticipated preseason debut for the Spurs in a narrow 112-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite struggling with ball control—racking up six turnovers in 19 minutes—he flashed glimpses of his potential, scoring five points on 2-of-3 shooting, dishing out three assists, and grabbing two rebounds.
But the moment that stole the show came in the third quarter when Castle caught the ball at the elbow, made a move, and soared over rookie Alex Ducas for a thunderous dunk.
As soon as the highlight hit, social media went wild, buzzing about the No. 4 overall pick’s electrifying play.
What Were They Saying About Stephon Castle's Dunk?
The Bottom Line
Castle is an intriguing addition to San Antonio, and he’s expected to play a key role off the bench this season as he works on refining his three-point shot.
While there’s a chance he could crack the starting lineup by season’s end, it’s more likely that Castle will take some time to adjust, learning the Spurs' system while benefiting from the mentorship of Chris Paul, who’s on a one-year deal.
However, it won’t be long before we see Castle throwing lobs to superstar center Victor Wembanyama and delivering more highlight-reel dunks of his own.
