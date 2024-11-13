Social Media Reacts to Gregg Popovich Health News
The announcement of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich's mild stroke on Wednesday sent waves through social media, with fans, players, and sports personalities expressing their concern and support for the legendary coach.
As one of the most respected figures in the NBA, Popovich’s health scare has sparked widespread discussion across social media in recent weeks.
Fans have flooded platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and others with messages of support, expressing their well wishes for his swift recovery.
What Did Social Media Say About Gregg Popovich's Health Update?
As the Spurs move forward with longtime assistant Mitch Johnson serving as interim head coach, the outpouring of support for Popovich highlights just how deeply his presence is felt within the basketball community.
The mild stroke reportedly occurred just hours before the Spurs hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 2.
That night, San Antonio managed to secure a 113-103 victory, despite concerns about Popovich’s health.
Initial reports indicated that Popovich had experienced an "undisclosed medical episode" approximately 2.5 hours before tip-off, which was later confirmed today as a mild stroke.
The organization has not provided a specific timeline for Popovich’s return, but they did express gratitude for the support he and his family have received during this time.