Spurs Announce Major Victor Wembanyama Injury Update
The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for a huge 2025-26 season. After making a few key offseason additions in guys like Dylan Harper, Carter Bryant, Luke Kornet, and Kelly Olynyk, the Spurs have put together a talented roster, and they could be ready to make some noise in a grueling Western Conference.
Of course, the biggest piece of the puzzle in San Antonio is 7-foot-4 phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama's 2024-25 season was cut short after he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder. Not only did that cost Wembanyama the second half of his sophomore campaign, but it also stopped him from making history. Before the season-ending diagnosis, Wembanyama was well on his way to becoming the youngest Defensive Player of the Year winner in NBA history.
Of course, Wembanyama can still achieve that historic feat next season, and it will be hard for anybody else to stand in his way as long as he stays healthy. Last season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game, showing versatility on both ends of the floor and cementing himself as one of the league's top players.
Still, Wembanyama's health remains the biggest X-factor.
Wemby receives status update
After missing the final 30 games of his sophomore season, Wembanyama has been fully cleared ahead of training camp on Tuesday. During Monday's media day, the Spurs' new head coach, Mitch Johnson, gave a relieving update on Wembanyama.
"Victor's cleared. He's been cleared by our medical team and by the league," Johnson said on Monday. "He's been ramping up. He's in a really good place. I would say, if anything, his excitement and just ready to get back on the court has been, obviously, some time. He was in angst for a long time to get back, so I would say it's probably that more than anything."
Wembanyama was already ranked as the fifth-best player in the NBA by ESPN analysts heading into the 2025-26 season, which many felt was too high for the 21-year-old center, but it shows how valuable he will be to the Spurs. Of course, he will continue to grow and make some mistakes as he learns, but he seems ready to break into that next tier of superstars.
Having Wembanyama ready to go for training camp will be huge for the Spurs as they look to build something special this NBA season, and fans cannot wait to see what the French phenom has in store.