Spurs at Clippers Betting Preview: Tips, Predictions, Best Bets

On Monday night, the San Antonio Spurs and Clippers will have a Western Conference duel. Here's what you need to know as a bettor.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 22, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forwards Paul George (13) and Kawhi Leonard (2) box out San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forwards Paul George (13) and Kawhi Leonard (2) box out San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in the newly opened, multi-billion-dollar Intuit Dome.

Currently, the Spurs hold a 3-3 record, while the Clippers stand at 2-4.

For those looking to wager on the game, here’s what to consider before making any bets.

Betting Odds via DraftKings

Victor Wembanyama
Nov 20, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the second half at the Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Spread

  • Spurs +4 (-108)
  • Clippers -4 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Spurs: +150
  • Clippers: -180

Total

  • 214.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Best Bets

  • Spurs +4
  • PASS: Over 214.5

Prediction: Spurs 107, Clippers 100.

Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

  • Devin Vassell - OUT (foot)
  • Tre Jones - OUT (ankle)
  • David Duke Jr. - OUT (two-way)
  • Harrison Ingram - OUT (two-way)
  • Riley Minix - OUT (two-way)

Los Angeles Clippers

  • Kawhi Leonard - OUT (Knee)
  • Mohamed Bamba - QUESTIONABLE (Knee)
  • P.J. Tucker - QUESTIONABLE (Personal)

Game Details, How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. Central
  • Venue: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA.
  • TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest
  • Streaming: NBA League Pass

Published |Modified
