Spurs at Clippers Betting Preview: Tips, Predictions, Best Bets
On Monday night, the San Antonio Spurs and Clippers will have a Western Conference duel. Here's what you need to know as a bettor.
On Monday night, the San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in the newly opened, multi-billion-dollar Intuit Dome.
Currently, the Spurs hold a 3-3 record, while the Clippers stand at 2-4.
For those looking to wager on the game, here’s what to consider before making any bets.
Betting Odds via DraftKings
Spread
- Spurs +4 (-108)
- Clippers -4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +150
- Clippers: -180
Total
- 214.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Best Bets
- Spurs +4
- PASS: Over 214.5
Prediction: Spurs 107, Clippers 100.
Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs
- Devin Vassell - OUT (foot)
- Tre Jones - OUT (ankle)
- David Duke Jr. - OUT (two-way)
- Harrison Ingram - OUT (two-way)
- Riley Minix - OUT (two-way)
Los Angeles Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard - OUT (Knee)
- Mohamed Bamba - QUESTIONABLE (Knee)
- P.J. Tucker - QUESTIONABLE (Personal)
Game Details, How to Watch
- Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Time: 9:30 p.m. Central
- Venue: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA.
- TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest
- Streaming: NBA League Pass
