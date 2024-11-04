Spurs at Clippers: How to Watch, Game Information
The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in what promises to be an exciting matchup at the Frost Bank Center.
The Spurs will be without head coach Gregg Popovich, who is currently dealing with health issues, and assistant coach Mitch Johnson will step in to lead the team. The Spurs are off to a 3-3 start this season, while the Los Angeles Clippers find themselves at 2-4.
Here's what you need to know heading into the game.
General Information, How to Watch
- Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Time: 9:30 p.m. Central
- Venue: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA.
- TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest
- Streaming: NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds via FanDuel
- Spread: Clippers -4
- Total: 214.5
- Money Line: Spurs +154, Clippers -184
Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs
- Devin Vassell - OUT (foot)
- Tre Jones - OUT (ankle)
- David Duke Jr. - OUT (two-way)
- Harrison Ingram - OUT (two-way)
- Riley Minix - OUT (two-way)
Los Angeles Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard - OUT (Knee)
- Mohamed Bamba - QUESTIONABLE (Knee)
- P.J. Tucker - QUESTIONABLE (Personal)
Biggest Storyline(s) to Watch
James Harden is the sole star for Los Angeles right now, and he’s making a significant impact with averages of 21.8 points and 10.8 assists per game.
Despite this, the Clippers have struggled to find offensive rhythm, averaging just 108.3 points per game and shooting a disappointing 33% from three-point range.
Despite being battered and bruised, the Clippers are not to be underestimated, especially when it comes to battling on the boards, too. They’re anchored by Ivica Zubac, who has been a force in the paint, averaging 17.5 points and 13 rebounds per game, with 3.8 of those coming on the offensive end.
For the Spurs, the key to success will be to limit Harden’s impact on the game. With their length and defensive versatility, they have a legitimate chance to disrupt his flow.
If they can effectively contain Harden and force the rest of the Clippers' lineup to step up, they could find themselves in a strong position to secure a crucial victory in the West.