Spurs Before Thunder, Bucks Out: Is NBA Sending Message With Christmas Day Slate?
The NBA released its Christmas Day slate Thursday evening — the games of which have long been coveted by players and fans alike — and while many familiar teams were once again given the nod, there were a few surprises.
Two new teams joined the fold in the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs. One of which made sense, especially considering Anthony Edwards' rising superstar status and the success that his team found during last season's playoffs.
But the other? The Spurs, who finished 22-60 for the second straight season, also earned a spot. Granted, they'll have the first game on the road in one of the toughest arenas to play in, but it counts.
READ MORE: Spurs End Christmas Drought, To Face Knicks At MSG
Twenty-year-old star Victor Wembanyama will headline the Spurs' roster as the young team, now featuring Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, takes on Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks fresh off a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Safe to say, only one team truly earned its keep.
Though it seems as if the NBA is sending a message.
By including the Silver & Black, the league essentially admitted that marketability or in simpler terms, excitement, plays a role in determining prime time matchups on days like Christmas.
WATCH: Gold Medal Game & Spurs vs. Knicks on The Joe Gaither Show
To this point, only teams with recent championships, league MVPs or winning records and playoff berths made it to the Christmas slate. On paper, the Spurs had none of those things.
But they do have Wembanyama.
"He's just so charismatic," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said of the Frenchman before he even touched the court for a regular season game. "He's so worldly. He speaks multiple languages. ... I don't want to put even more pressure (on him), but he has the opportunity to be one of the truly great players."
Everything Silver said was true. Wembanyama has a likable personality beyond the freakish talent he brings to the court. He's quickly become one of the league's better-known players and, should he continue developing the way he's expected to, will likely be the face of the NBA in a few years.
The "X-factor" he seems to possess didn't work for him in Defensive Player of the Year voting. In that contest, Rudy Gobert had a better defensive rating and anchored a team with a much better position in the Western Conference than Wembanyama's Spurs.
Sure, he was making plays that not many other players could. Yes, he was scaring players out of driving to the basket on fast breaks. But the numbers just weren't there.
With Christmas, that didn't seem to matter.
READ MORE: Have Spurs Done Enough to Earn Christmas Day Matchup?
San Antonio leap-frogged the Oklahoma City Thunder — a team that led the Western Conference at the end of the regular season — in the line for a Christmas Day game. It jumped the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers, too. It replaced the Milwaukee Bucks.
And why? Marketability.
The move implies that the NBA felt Wembanyama was a more watchable player than Greek big man Giannis Antetokounmpo. It felt that fans were more likely to watch the Frenchman than they were Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.
It also implied that Edwards and company made for better TV than the latter duo.
While the Thunder would be rightfully upset at the luck of the draw, it doesn't have much to say. It's hard to compete with a 7-foot-4 player that behaves like a point guard. And it's certainly hard to argue marketability when that player already has his own shoe deal, commercial and logo with Nike.
So, that leaves the Spurs facing the Knicks. Those two teams faced off last season twice, with the first meeting being a New York blowout and the second a Wembanyama masterclass, as the power forward notched 40 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists and three stocks.
The first time, the Knicks got to show their fans — and the rookie — who was boss, while the second game allowed for a nice exchange of praise between two stars.
READ MORE: Why Spurs Traversed the Offseason the Right Way
“He’s going to be one of the greatest players this game has seen,” Brunson said after his team's loss to the Spurs in late March. “Just the way he’s built. What he’s been able to do so far. I have a lot of respect for him.”
However the game goes in December, the NBA likely won't regret its decision. If the Knicks win in a blowout, one of the most iconic franchises in the league will have earned another classic Christmas victory.
If Wembanyama wins on the road, one of the most intriguing young talents will have added another game to his arsenal. He'll have shown yet again why he's worth the hype, and likely solidify his team's spot on the holiday slate for the years that follow.
It's a win-win for the league. Subliminal messages or not, there's no other way to spin it.
This time, the Spurs just lucked out.