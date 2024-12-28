Inside The Spurs

Spurs Bounce Back With Crucial Road Victory Over Nets

On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs returned to their winning ways by fending off the Brooklyn Nets to improve back over .500 on the season.

Dec 27, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Johnson (45) for a dunk in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Heading into the holidays, the San Antonio Spurs were reeling from a two-game skid, including a tough loss to the 76ers that left them sitting at 15-14.

Then, on Christmas Day, they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the Knicks on the road.

But just two days later, San Antonio is back in the win column, defeating the Brooklyn Nets 96-87 on Friday night in Brooklyn.

Leading the way for the Spurs was Victor Wembanyama, who is coming off a monstrous 42-point performance.

He followed it up with an impressive stat line of 19 points, six rebounds, and five blocks against a Brooklyn team that had no answers for his athleticism.

Julian Champagnie made his presence felt, contributing 18 points, two rebounds and two steals on 6-for-9 shooting, providing the Spurs with a much-needed boost off the bench.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) prepares to shoot past Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) in the second qua
Dec 27, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) prepares to shoot past Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) in the second quarter at Barclays Center. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Keldon Johnson was also spark plug, pouring in 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting, while adding six rebounds and two steals to round out a solid night.

Devin Vassell flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists while shooting 4-for-16 from the floor with some solid defense.

With this victory, the Spurs improve to 16-15 on the season, stabilizing their position in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Nets drop to 12-19 as they continue to search for answers.

The Spurs will look to build on this momentum as they head into their next matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

