Spurs Bounce Back With Crucial Road Victory Over Nets
Heading into the holidays, the San Antonio Spurs were reeling from a two-game skid, including a tough loss to the 76ers that left them sitting at 15-14.
Then, on Christmas Day, they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the Knicks on the road.
But just two days later, San Antonio is back in the win column, defeating the Brooklyn Nets 96-87 on Friday night in Brooklyn.
Leading the way for the Spurs was Victor Wembanyama, who is coming off a monstrous 42-point performance.
He followed it up with an impressive stat line of 19 points, six rebounds, and five blocks against a Brooklyn team that had no answers for his athleticism.
Julian Champagnie made his presence felt, contributing 18 points, two rebounds and two steals on 6-for-9 shooting, providing the Spurs with a much-needed boost off the bench.
Keldon Johnson was also spark plug, pouring in 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting, while adding six rebounds and two steals to round out a solid night.
Devin Vassell flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists while shooting 4-for-16 from the floor with some solid defense.
With this victory, the Spurs improve to 16-15 on the season, stabilizing their position in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Nets drop to 12-19 as they continue to search for answers.
The Spurs will look to build on this momentum as they head into their next matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.