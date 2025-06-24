Spurs, Celtics Predicted To Select Top Risers In 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft begins on Wednesday with the first round and concludes on Thursday with the second round in the new format. While most teams will enter tomorrow with an idea of who they are targeting after hosting prospects and doing scouting, that doesn't mean that trades still can't happen.
Reports will continue to come in regarding teams trading up or down in the draft, but so will reports on teams targeting certain players. That can be seen across various mock drafts, with selections like VJ Edgecombe to the Philadelphia 76ers and Kon Knueppel to the Charlotte Hornets becoming more popular. In addition, there are some players making late rises up the board.
Two prospects that have been rising up boards as of late are Washington State wing Cedric Coward and Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner. In Sam Vecenie's recent mock draft for The Athletic, he has the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics landing these risers.
With the Spurs' 14th overall pick, Vecenie has them adding Coward to add some depth to their wing group. "The Spurs could use more wings to pair with their cache of guards and Wembanyama, particularly ones who can shoot it. League sources have noted that San Antonio could move this pick if its preferred targets aren’t on the board."
And with Boston at 28th overall, Vecenie has them adding Kalbrenner to potentially replace the void of Kristaps Porzingis, assuming he's on the move this summer. "Kalkbrenner would be a strong replacement with his ability to step away and shoot as well as protect the rim."
As the NBA draft has shown over the years, nothing is guaranteed. Teams can change their stance last minute, or these players could end up going higher than expected.
