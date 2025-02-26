Spurs Coach Defends Controversial Lineup Decision vs Pelicans
As if adding insult to injury, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle was a no-show in New Orleans in his team's second contest against the Pelicans.
The catch? He notched only four points, but he had just 12 minutes to do so.
"That first eight or nine minutes, we didn't make a sub," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson explained. "That group got it rolling, and we were going to let them ride the hot hand. The first half rotations probably were a little unique. Different than what we were expecting to do."
Perhaps Johnson's game plan originally had Castle logging impact minutes in a game where he'd likely be needed, especially after a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis sidelined Victor Wembanyama for the remainder of the year, but whether it was a "don't fix what isn't broken" situation or not, Castle in such limited capacity in San Antonio is certainly an eyebrow-raising reality.
Yet Johnson defended it.
"In a game that was close, we needed as much solid basketball as we could get," the coach said, referencing early mistakes made by Castle. "It was a decision I made on a few different situations."
Castle finished the night with four points, four rebounds, and three turnovers on the night in a 109-103 loss as the Spurs dropped their third straight contest since knocking off the Suns in Austin, Texas. Fortunately for the rookie, it seems as if his bench fate is not permanent.
Some things might need to change first, however.
Next up for the Spurs is another road game against the Houston Rockets in the penultimate contest of their annual Rodeo Road Trip. Tipoff from Toyota Center is set for 9:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived