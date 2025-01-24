Inside The Spurs

Spurs Cruise to Victory After Massive Performance By Victor Wembanyama

The second-year superstar gave his hometown fans a show as he led the San Antonio Spurs past the Indiana Pacers.

[US, Mexico, & Canada customers only] Jan 23, 2025; Paris, FRANCE; San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama in action with Indiana Pacers player Ben Sheppard in the Paris Games 2025 NBA basketball game at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters via Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs (20-22) snapped their three-game losing streak with an emphatic 140-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers (24-20). The Spurs victory came on a unique stage as the NBA went abroad with the franchises meeting in the Accor Arena in Paris.

French superstar forward Victor Wembanyama enjoyed the first game of his return home as he scored 30 points, snagged 11 rebounds with six assists, five blocks and a steal to amaze his fellow countrymen. His performance puts him in special company as he ties Spurs legend Tim Duncan for the fifth most games with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks.

"Tonight was definitely different," Wembanyama said. "It's a different kind of support that the crowd brings. We try to use the circumstances to our advantage every time, and tonight was an easy night to use that."

The Spurs needed a strong showing after losing three-straight stateside but didn't find the Pacers accommodating as San Antonio only took a two-point lead into halftime. San Antonio erupted in the third quarter for 45 points to blow the game open and from there never looked back.

Guard Devin Vassell served in the Spurs' Robin role in Paris, supporting Wembanyama with 25 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Forward Jeremy Sochan returned to the lineup for San Antonio after dealing with injury, he tallied 13 points with nine rebounds off the bench as the Spurs dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Pacers 57-31.

The San Antonio Spurs will square off for a second matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT in the Accor Arena in Paris on ESPN.

