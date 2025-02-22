Spurs' De'Aaron Fox Gets Honest About Latest Injury
AUSTIN, Texas — De'Aaron Fox knows how it looks.
Since the beginning of the season, the 27-year-old point guard has applied tape to both his pinky and ring fingers on his left hand after his pinky was dislocated and not healed properly. Simply put, it's to keep his finger from getting in the way of passes.
"I've gone through a workout with taping it," Fox explained Friday night, "and the main problem is just the fact that if you throw me the ball, the first thing it's going to hit is the finger. That's the reason that I really do tape it.
"At some point, we're going to have to sit down and get it fixed."
Fox hasn't had a shortage of success since joining the San Antonio Spurs, including a near-30-point outing against the Detroit Pistons. But with Victor Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis diagnosis, the question arises of whether it would be worth ending Fox's season as well.
That much the point guard wasn't sure of.
“I don’t know," he replied. "(But) I’m not playing with tape on my dominant hand for the rest of my career.”
Regardless of whether San Antonio opts to end Fox's season remains to be seen, though with a chance at the playoffs not completely off the table, it's an unlikely solution.
One Fox isn't likely to prefer, either.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived