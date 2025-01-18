Spurs Drop Second Straight at Home to Grizzlies
The San Antonio Spurs (19-21) dropped their second straight game to the Memphis Grizzlies (27-15), losing at home on Friday night 140-112.
The Western Conference foes were playing a tight game into the second half as the score was tied at 86 with 3:34 to play in the third quarter. Unfortunately for San Antonio, Friday turned out exactly like Wednesday.
The Grizzlies utilized an 18-0 run closing out the third quarter and opening the fourth to break the game open and give the Spurs their second straight loss. Memphis, playing without superstar Ja Morant, saw four of its five starters score in double figures but it was former first-round pick Santi Aldama leading the visitors, scoring 29 points off with eight rebounds, making five 3-point shots off the bench.
Spurs rookie Stephon Castle continued to show signs of assimilating to the NBA level as he tallied his third straight game scoring over 20 points, chipping in with 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Unfortunately, the Spurs struggled with turnovers throughout the contest coughing the basketball up 17 times, allowing 24 points off the miscues.
Superstar Victor Wembanyama struggled offensively, scoring 19 points on eight-of-19 shooting and turning the basketball over four times. He did manage a double-double thanks to securing 12 rebounds and was effective defensively blocking six shots
Read More: Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Holds Place in Latest All-Star Fan Returns
The loss keeps San Antonio in 12th in the Western Conference Standings. The Spurs return to action on Sunday when they'll travel to Miami to take on the Heat at 2 p.m. CT. at the Kaseya Center.