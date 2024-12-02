Spurs Edge Kings 127-125: 3 Key Takeaways
The San Antonio Spurs overcame a sluggish start to claim a thrilling 127-125 victory over the Sacramento Kings, improving to 11-9 on the season. After shaking off some early rust, the Spurs found their rhythm and took control in the final three quarters.
Here are three major takeaways from the game.
1.) A Night to Remember for Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama delivered one of his best performances yet, leading the Spurs with his third-career triple-double.
The 7-foot-4 sensation dominated on both ends of the court, finishing with 34 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, and 3 blocks. He was especially lethal from beyond the arc, sinking five three-pointers, and stepped up in the clutch with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in the fourth quarter alone.
With this performance, Wembanyama joined an elite group in Spurs history, becoming only the fourth player to record a 30-point triple-double, alongside legends David Robinson, Dejounte Murray, and Alvin Robertson.
2.) Bench Boosts the Spurs
San Antonio’s bench was a significant factor in the victory. Devin Vassell poured in 21 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting night. Tre Jones made his presence felt defensively, contributing two steals and two blocks along with seven points. Meanwhile, Keldon Johnson added 17 points to round out the team’s balanced scoring attack.
The Spurs’ depth proved vital in keeping the Kings at bay, particularly during key stretches when Sacramento threatened to take the lead.
3.) NBA Cup Dreams Still Alive
The Spurs now turn their attention to the NBA Cup, with a critical matchup against the Phoenix Suns looming on Tuesday. A win would clinch their group and secure a spot in the knockout rounds of the inaugural midseason tournament.
Even if they fall short against Phoenix, the Spurs could still advance as a wild card, depending on the results of other group play games. The Dallas Mavericks currently hold the edge for the West’s wild card spot, but the Spurs remain in contention.
The NBA Cup format sees eight teams advance to the knockout rounds: the six group winners (three from each conference) and two wild card teams with the second-best records in their respective conferences.
The Spurs have shown flashes of brilliance this season, and with Wembanyama leading the charge, their playoff hopes—both in the NBA Cup and the regular season—are alive and well.