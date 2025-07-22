Spurs Executive's Honest Statement On De'Aaron Fox's Contract Situation
The San Antonio Spurs face an interesting dilemma with their backcourt, one that has turned into a strength in a year. They drafted Stephon Castle last year, and he looks like a future star after winning Rookie of the Year this season.
They also traded for former All-Star De'Aaron Fox near the trade deadline, and then they lucked out in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery and were awarded the second pick, where they selected Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.
Fox is entering the final year of his contract, though, and the two sides haven't reached an agreement yet. With Harper and Castle on the roster, it wouldn't be unreasonable for the Spurs to look to move on, especially in the era of heavily penalizing tax aprons and an extension coming soon for Victor Wembanyama.
Keith Smith of Spotrac recently talked to an executive with the Spurs at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, who said they still want Fox in San Antonio long-term.
"When we made that trade, we knew what the contract status was, of course. We see De’Aaron as someone who can grow with our young players and be a real leader for us. We’re hopeful we can make something happen to keep him in San Antonio for a long time."
Fox averaged 19.7 PPG and 6.8 APG while shooting 44.6% from the floor in his 17 games for the Spurs before surgery on his left pinky finger shut him down for the remainder of the season. Without him sitting, the Spurs likely wouldn't have won the second pick, though.
Extension talks may carry into the season. Fox wants to be in San Antonio, as evidenced by his trade request away from the Sacramento Kings, but they have to prove they can be successful. The Victor Wembanyama era is coming to the NBA soon, and this is easily the most talented team they've had around him.
