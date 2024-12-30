Inside The Spurs

Spurs Fall in Power Rankings After Challenging Road Trip

The San Antonio Spurs dropped three spots in the latest power rankings after losing three games last week.

Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) and San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) after making a shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
/ Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs had a difficult week, going 1-3 on the recent road trip dropping the three games by a combined 10 points. The Spurs lost to three teams on the rise as the 76ers, Knicks and Timberwolves all moved up in the power rankings this week.

NBA.com writer John Schuhmann dropped the Spurs three spots in his weekly power rankings to No. 19. San Antonio is the 10th Western Conference team in the power rankings, mirroring their current position in the standings entering the new week.

The Spurs currently sit at .500 despite the close losses and face another challenging week. San Antonio hosts the No. 11 LA Clippers on Tuesday and then plays a home-and-home back-to-back against the No. 13 Denver Nuggets on Friday and Saturday to round out the coming week.

NBA.com Power Rankings: Week 11

1. Cleveland Cavaliers (27-4)
2. Oklahoma City Thunder (26-5)
3. New York Knicks (22-10)
4. Boston Celtics (23-9)
5. Memphis Grizzlies (22-11)
6. Dallas Mavericks (20-12)
7. Houston Rockets (21-11)
8. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-14)
9. Miami Heat (16-14)
10. Orlando Magic (20-14)
11. LA Clippers (18-13)
12. Milwaukee Bucks (16-14)
13. Denver Nuggets (17-13)
14. Atlanta Hawks (18-15)
15. Los Angeles Lakers (18-13)
16. Indiana Pacers (16-17)
17. Golden State Warriors (16-15)
18. Philadelphia 76ers (12-17)
19. San Antonio Spurs (16-16) (↓3)
20. Phoenix Suns (15-16)
21. Chicago Bulls (14-18)
22. Detroit Pistons (14-18)
23. Sacramento Kings (13-19)
24. Brooklyn Nets (12-20)
25. Portland Trail Blazers (11-20)
26. Utah Jazz (7-23)
27. Washington Wizards (5-24)
28. Toronto Raptors (7-25)
29. Charlotte Hornets (7-24)
30. New Orleans Pelicans (5-27)

