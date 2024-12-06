Spurs Fall to Bulls in High-Scoring Home Loss
The San Antonio Spurs couldn’t find their footing on Thursday night, falling to the Chicago Bulls 139-124 at the Frost Bank Center. The loss dropped the Spurs to an even .500 on the season and marked their second consecutive defeat.
San Antonio experimented with a small-ball lineup featuring Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Harrison Barnes, Julian Champagnie, and Jeremy Sochan at center. Unfortunately, it didn’t quite click.
The Spurs' starting unit was outscored 94-60 by Chicago’s starters, led by Nikola Vucevic’s dominant 39 points and Ayo Dosunmu’s 27-point performance.
Jeremy Sochan, stepping into his first-ever start at the five, had a commendable outing with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Keldon Johnson shouldered the offensive load for San Antonio, putting up 29 points.
Devin Vassell continued to bring solid production off the bench, chipping in 17 points, though his 1-5 shooting from deep left something to be desired.
It was clear the Spurs missed Victor Wembanyama, whose absence left a significant void in the lineup. His presence could have been a game-changer, especially with the Bulls pouring in an eye-popping 139 points.
All in all, it was a tough night for the Spurs. The good news? They’ll have a chance to bounce back quickly as they stay home to host the Kings tomorrow night.