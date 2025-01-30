Spurs Fall To Clippers in Return To San Antonio
The San Antonio Spurs (20-24) fell at home to the LA Clippers (27-20) 128-116 in the organization's return to the United States after spending last week in France. San Antonio clung to a one-point lead with five minutes remaining, but the Clippers utilized a 13-0 to seize control and claim the victory.
Clippers guards Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points each but it was LA's ability to dominate the glass that made the difference. The Clippers outrebounded the Spurs 57-30, securing 17 offensive boards on the evening.
San Antonio played well in their return from Paris only committing 10 turnovers and managing 27 assists on 42 made buckets, but the Spurs struggled from beyond the arc the entire game converting just 33 percent on their 42 attempts.
Victor Wembanyama recorded another double-double scoring 23 points, securing 12 rebounds with four assists, three blocks and two steals, but he needed more help as rookie Stephon Castle was the only other Spur to score 20 or more points.
San Antonio's now lost two in a row and four-straight in the Frost Bank Center after Wednesday's loss. The Spurs will try to prevent a three-game skid on Friday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. CT.